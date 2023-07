Berejiklian was corrupt — ICAC’s findings matter and should echo outside NSW

Corruption in Australia has a specific image. Money in brown paper bags. Bureaucrats on the take from developers. Politicians giving themselves and their mates lucrative opportunities. And the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has served up plenty of those in its time.

According to ICAC, Daryl Maguire fits the pattern: an MP on the grift, always looking for an opportunity to make money and unafraid of using his political connections — including his girlfriend, the treasurer and later premier — to exploit them. In corrupt scheme after scheme, the former Wagga Wagga MP abused his office, public resources, code of conduct requirements and basic standards of integrity, albeit to little gain. It’s traditional “black” or “hard” corruption.

In contrast, Gladys Berejiklian gained nothing material from her corrupt conduct: intervening in decisions to allocate taxpayer funds; failing to disclose her conflict of interest; refusing to report Maguire’s obvious corruption to ICAC. There were no brown paper bags, except the ones she or Maguire brought the shopping home in at their shared residence. No lucrative opportunities, no private money ready to flow if a result could be delivered.