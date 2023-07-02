Australia’s ratings in the OECD’s Government at a Glance 2023 report

Australian governments, at all levels, should be doing more to build trust and satisfaction in public institutions and public services.

They also need to improve the way they deal with and listen to the public.

That’s the clear implication of the OECD’s just released Government at a Glance 2023 biennial report, which compares international data “on a range of public governance, tools and practices to help identify both strengths and weaknesses in democratic governance”.

The focus of this year’s report is “democratic resilience in an era of multiple crises”.

“In recent years, multiple, consecutive shocks have threatened economic resilience and wellbeing worldwide,” it says.

“Governments in OECD countries — and democratic systems — have been at the centre of responding to these crises.

“While countries have generally responded at scale and speed, in the context of multiple crises this is unlikely to be sufficient.

“Governments need to adopt more advanced practices to build trust and enhance democratic resilience to better weather the challenges they face.”

The report recommends such steps as increasing “citizen and stakeholder participation and representation, inclusion, and innovation”, reinforcing “key governance competencies to support delivery in the context of multiple crises” and protecting against “active threats to public trust arising from failings in public integrity and mis- or disinformation.”

It also provides a snapshot of where things currently stand.

Australia is close to OECD averages in terms of overall satisfaction with public services.

“More than two-thirds of Australians are happy with the health care system and the education system and a majority satisfied with the judiciary system,” the report says.

However, just 53% of Australians are satisfied with the public sector’s handling of administrative services — paying taxes, applying for benefits and the like.

That’s a full 10 percentage points below the OECD average of 63%, for reasons not explored in the report.

But the report does note that reliability — including the extent to which people are satisfied with administrative services — has the greatest potential impact on trust in the civil service.

Australians’ trust — as opposed to satisfaction — in public institutions, is “slightly below” OECD averages.

Just 38% of Australians surveyed (in 2021 before the last federal election) said they had high or moderately high trust in the national government compared with an OECD average of 41.5%.

Trust in local government came it at 43% compared with the OECD average of 47%, while 46% of respondents said they had high or moderately high trust in the civil service, compared with 50% for the OECD.

Again, the report offers no specific analysis but other report findings might offer some clues.

For instance, barely a third of surveyed Australians believed public consultation influences government policy, which although slightly above the OECD average of 33%, is well shy of Korea’s figure of 48%.

Perhaps the most striking finding was Australia’s ranking in a table titled “Index on stakeholder participation in infrastructure decision-making”.

Australia came in dead last with a score of 0.05 compared with an OECD average of .52 (0 being the lowest and 10 the highest.) According to the report, Australia, unlike many other OECD members, has virtually no formal mechanisms for influencing public decisions throughout the infrastructure life cycle. It, has no “national guidance on stakeholder participation”, no “mechanisms for stakeholder participation on special planning”, and no “stakeholder oversight and monitoring of public infrastructure” — all offered by various other OECD countries. In Australia’s possible defence, the report does note it has only examined policies and arrangements at the federal level and not the sub-national level.

