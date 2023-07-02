March quarter sees government acquire more assets than debt

It has been almost four years since the federal government has a net lending position but a $7.3 billion increase in net saving during the March quarter this year has gotten it there.

There was $6.4 billion lent during the March quarter, according to data released last week by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

“This quarter, a large increase in income tax receipts from individuals helped the commonwealth government into a net lending position,” Mish Tan, the ABS head of finance statistics, said.

“Essentially this means that the growth in the government’s income was greater than its growth in spending, and because of that, the government has acquired more assets than debt.”

“Individual income tax and company tax have been high over the past year, in line with the strong labour market and company profits.”

Other factors that have assisted in getting the government into a position to being a net lender have been reductions in outlays to state and territory governments as well as a decrease in government consumption and social security payments.

Tan pointed to the fact that households had begun to deposit more of their hard-earned income over the quarter with the amount deposited hitting $26.3 million with $655.1 billion invested in savings and fixed-term deposits.

“Households saw significant investment in high-interest savings deposit accounts for the first time since the beginning of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s increases to the cash rate target, as banks offered interest rates comparable to those on term deposits,” Tan said.

Another ABS release issued on the same day revealed that household wealth had increased by $299.1 billion to $14,807.8 billion during the March quarter.

“Household wealth was driven by strength in the housing market and revaluation gains in superannuation assets,” the ABS said.

There was also an increase in the demand for credit by $27.7 billion during the same three-month period, which saw the total demand for credit during that quarter hit $89.4 billion.