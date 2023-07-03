New Defence CIO to lead $1 billion SAP rollout

The Department of Defence has successfully lured across the technology chief of $6.7 billion explosives manufacturer Orica to become its next chief information officer in the wake of the Defence Strategic Review, as Australia pushes ahead with AUKUS and reviving sovereign capability.

Chris Crozier will become the massive department’s new chief information officer, an APS SES Band 2 position that makes sends a strong signal the agency is still able to attract premium private sector talent to its ranks, despite stiff competition.

Crozier’s appointment was first confirmed in the industry and advanced manufacturing journal InnovationAus.

The chief information officer’s role in Defence is pivotal to the organisation’s successful operations because it procures, provides and maintains the vast array of complex systems and infrastructure on the back end of the agency that enables everything from payroll and HR to cloud and project management.

Crozier’s hire is both a recruitment coup and a major morale booster for Defence because it lands a globally sought executive into one of the toughest and most difficult-to-fill roles in either the federal or state public services.

Private sector experience and commercial smarts, especially from physical as well as knowledge industries, go a long way at Defence, which has sometimes experienced challenges wrangling its sprawling IT infrastructure and getting the best value from suppliers and vendors.

Defence gets a little more latitude on tech pay than other agencies, with “individual arrangements” provisions in place to secure critical senior executive talent, as well as “special pay points” also available across the ranks.

Australia’s mining sector is regarded as a technological frontrunner for the global sector, with BHP, Rio Tinto and Orica all heavy investors in automation, artificial intelligence and robotics to make their enterprises safer and hugely more productive.

Crozier has most recently been with Orica for seven and a half years, having spent just short of a decade previously at BHP and 10-year stint at Rio Tinto in the 1980s and 1990s.

The Defence tech estate managed out of the Defence Chief Information Officer’s Group (CIOG) is easily the largest IT network in the Australian Public Service and is known as the Single Information Environment.

“Defence has a total ICT spend of approximately $1.3 billion, manages and maintains over 134,000 workstations, 8400 servers, 3000 applications, has arrangements to access four Defence-owned satellite payloads, as well as maintaining shared access to other allied satellites and three primary data centres for around 133,000 users,” CIOG says in its official description.

CIOG is in turn overseen by the Associate Secretary Organisation, which sits on par with other key groups under the Secretary (rather than uniformed services) that include the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group and Defence Intelligence Group.

Defence’s previous CIO was Stephen Pearson, whose five-year non-ongoing appointment concluded at the beginning of this year.

Like Crozier, Pearson was also hired from a resources and logistics background having helmed tech operations at Origin, Santos, Toll and Orica.

Another common factor between Defence’s two tech leaders is, surprisingly, their hands-on skillset in wrangling German software behemoth SAP, which Defence has more or less been standardising its enterprise software functions on over the last decade under the Enterprise Resource Planning Program.

The decade-long applications and infrastructure overhaul is described by Defence as “the biggest Defence transformation since 1970 and represents a significant change in the way the business is operated.”

The long timeline of the $1 billion-plus project was partially elongated by the infamous 2008 Gershon Review that placed a moratorium on federal data centre capacity purchasing, largely stalling investment in Canberra’s sovereign and secure cloud market for years as investors in technical real estate walked away.

Like Services Australia and major enterprises like the Commonwealth Bank, Defence is rolling out SAP’s Hana S/4 platform that will also rope in procurement and contract management, a major touchpoint for defence industry.

“The Defence ERP Program is being rolled out over a number of years and in a series of tranches. The changes introduced by Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 are scheduled to begin rollout from late 2023. Tranche 3 has a number of releases with a roadmap extending over several years,” Defence advice to industry says.

“ERP will provide improved quality of real-time data, making it easier for industry to make better-informed decisions and support Defence capability.”