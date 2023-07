PwC soap opera creates a case for more independent consultants

The PwC experience is a seminal event. It can be used to change the procurement approach of the past to access a broader range of independent consultants and experts — and through that more innovative and transparent outcomes.

Currently, the government is cutting back on the use of consultants in the federal public service. That, in itself, is not a bad thing, given that past restrictions on staffing levels meant departments had no choice but to outsource work to consultants if core work was to get done.

The PwC scandal may, however, result in a decision to limit the use of consultants in the future. That would be a mistake. Consultants are necessary for specialist support to the public service — for expert research, emergency assistance and/or program delivery. They also can be used to bring in an external perspective that ensures policy is fit for real-world application.