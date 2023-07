Who’d want to be a consultant in 2023?

Think about this past financial year — it started with a new government putting consulting and labour hire firms on notice, promising fewer contracts, growing support and discussion around developing internal APS consulting capability, and much focus on the ‘54,000’ members of the external labour force who had to go.

Then it continued with a slow down and general reluctance to engage consulting services, changing delegation levels for consulting procurements so that in some cases a Band 2 signature was required for relatively small pieces of work, slowing down procurement processes and the work flowing through to the sector — and then it just got worse with the PwC debacle and a single negative paintbrush across all consulting services.

The trouble with some of the narrative — and the impact this has had on consulting — is in the language.