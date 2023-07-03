National Anti-Corruption Commission chief tries to explain ‘serious corruption’ to APS, promises probe results with 12 month window

“I cannot be dismissed, except for proved misbehaviour or incompetence, and I cannot be reappointed. I have nothing to gain from favouring, and nothing to lose from offending, any government of the day, present or future.

“I undertake to you, the people of the commonwealth, that I will to the best of my ability fearlessly, fairly, and impartially discharge the duties of this office.”

Those were the solemn words used by distinguished jurist The Honourable Paul Le Gay Brereton AM RFD SC when breathing into existence the first National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). Brereton is the inaugural commissioner of the Australian Public Service and the elected representatives of the Parliament of Australia to prepare to be exposed to statutorily authorised investigative scrutiny like never before.

Such is the speed with which the NACC has been established that its purpose-built Canberra star chamber is being fitted out with a public hearing room, although the interim facilities are conveniently located in the CBD around the corner from the Jolimont interstate bus terminal.

Brereton, however, already has an overflowing inbox.

“By 5pm yesterday we had received 44 referrals online and five telephone requests for call-backs, which will happen today,” Brereton said before laying down how he wants the NACC to be regarded in a town where many very private, friendship and family networks run deep and over generations.

“My aspiration is that this commission become and be a respected part of the machinery of our democracy. I want the commission to have the reputation of being fearless but fair, independent, and impartial,” Brereton said.

“While the legislation gives us great powers, with that comes great responsibility. The legislation has inbuilt guarantees of procedural fairness, and other oversight mechanisms, including the inspector and the parliamentary joint committee, to ensure that we use those powers responsibly and fairly.”

The observations on checks and balances incumbent on the NACC come after a polarising finding by Australia’s first corruption watchdog, The Independent Commission Against Corruption in NSW (ICAC), made a finding of “serious corruption” against premier Gladys Berejiklian over not mandatorily reporting her lover, the former state MP Daryl Maguire, for corrupt conduct the ICAC determined she should have reasonably suspected.

Public confusion over the finding has followed, with NSW premier Chris Minns acknowledging the finding but also praising his predecessor’s performance and crisis response during the pandemic during which she was forced to resign as premier because of the ICAC investigation.

Minns was particularly critical, along with many others, of the two years it took ICAC to complete the investigation and deliver the findings, with the delays referred to the corruption body’s oversight inspectorate for review.

It was possibly not the warm-up act Brereton might have been hoping for so close to his own commission’s launch, given public servants can be sacked after adverse findings.

It might also be why Brereton so fulsomely spelled out the many shades and hues of grey corruption comes in (rather than the monochromatic and burdensome criminal evidence test) lest the laity expects referrals for consideration of prosecution.

“Our focus will be on issues of corruption that are potentially serious or systemic. ‘Serious’ requires something that is significant; it involves something more than ‘negligible’ or ‘trivial’, but it does not have to be ‘severe’ or ‘grave’,” Brereton explained.

“’Systemic’ means something that is more than an isolated case; it involves a pattern of behaviour or something that affects or is embedded in a system.

“We will more likely be interested in investigating matters that have current practical relevance, rather than those that are historic.”

Brereton also hosed-down expectations of immediate grand criminal show trials for corruption.

“If, as a result of a corruption investigation, we are satisfied there has been corrupt conduct, we will issue a report with a finding to that effect,” Brereton said.

“Such a finding is a serious one, not lightly to be made. But it is important to recognise that conduct can be corrupt without being criminal and that we do not make findings of criminal guilt, to which different rules of evidence and proof apply. If there is evidence of criminal conduct, we may refer it to a prosecuting agency.”

Brereton also emphasised the NACC’s work will be timely, important in its own right, but now up in neon lights after the glacial pace of the now-under-investigation Operation Keppel in NSW that saw a change of government pass by.

But the federal NACC will necessarily have a higher-protein diet of investigative matters because it is federal. One of the less-appreciated elements of state corruption commissions is they deal with a voluminous workload of local and state government procurement where influencing purchasing and contracts has long been an issue.

Education and explaining why a contract for road base or maintaining local parks can’t go to a manager’s cousin or brother-in-law is a daily part of the NSW ICAC’s broader mission and outreach.

Brereton is on that same mission.

“We can help agencies and governments avoid falling off the integrity track, and I see that as a very important aspect of our role, Brereton said.

“The commission will provide guidance and information to help public officials understand and address vulnerabilities to corruption. By enhancing a culture of transparency and integrity, we will harden the commonwealth public sector against corruption, and support the APS-wide integrity reform agenda.”

This will be public the face of the NACC, with the identification of risks and potholes as part of the outbound service.

“One thing we will do in public is to conduct inquiries into corruption risks and vulnerabilities, and measures to prevent corruption, in commonwealth agencies and in commonwealth programs,” Brereton said.

“For example, we may conduct a public inquiry into risks and vulnerabilities, not involving a specific allegation of corruption, in a program in which contractors are used by a government agency to deliver benefits intended for members of the public.”

Brereton will be spoiled for choice on that front.

