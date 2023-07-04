The robodebt timeline, month-by-month

The Mandarin has compiled a non-exhaustive timeline of the robodebt scheme and the road leading to its royal commission and final report.

May 2015

Australia’s formerly named Department of Human Services (DHS) is given funding by the Abbott government “to detect, investigate and deter suspected welfare fraud and non-compliance” in the 2015 budget. Budget savings earmarked from increasing compliance is $1.5 billion over four years. Later, during the royal commission, documents reveal the Department of Finance questioned the scheme’s savings assumptions for the 2015-16 budget.

July 2016

DHS launches an online compliance intervention (OCI) system to raise and recover debts. To calculate the debt, an automated process raises a debt with a welfare recipient based on averaged yearly income using data from the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).

December 2016

Human services minister Alan Tudge (serving the Turnbull government) announces a “welfare debt squad” to “claw back” an estimated $4 billion incorrectly paid to welfare recipients, as reported by The Australian. In the same month, other media report the scheme is prone to errors. For example, The Guardian reports of an anonymous person who was told they owed $10,000 when, in fact, Centrelink owed them $700.

March – September 2017

Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) member Terry Carney makes five decisions on robodebt, finding income averaging based on an entire financial year for a shorter period could not be enforced by Centrelink. Carney is dismissed from the AAT in September 2017.

April 2017

The commonwealth ombud publishes its report into robodebt, ‘Centrelink’s automated debt raising and recovery system‘. The ombud said “many complaints from people who have incurred debts under the OCI” were made to its office, and noted a lack of transparency and poor service delivery with the scheme.

June 2017

A senate committee releases its report on the scheme, ‘Design, scope, cost-benefit analysis, contracts awarded and implementation associated with the Better Management of the Social Welfare System initiative’. Of 21 recommendations, the first is for the scheme to be put on hold “until all procedural fairness flaws are addressed”.

November 2019

DHS discontinues using the averaged ATO income data to raise a debt. More information is now required for a debt to be raised. Later that month, the Federal Court rules that a robodebt raised against Victorian woman Deanna Amato was unlawful, as well as attempts by Centrelink to seize her tax return.

June 2021

Federal Court judge Bernard Murphy issues a $1.8 billion settlement during a class action for people wrongly issued Centrelink debts, describing the scheme as a “massive failure of public administration”. According to the judgment, the government recovered approximately $751 million of debt from around 381,000 people.

December 2021

Malisa Golightly, DHS deputy secretary and one of the public servants involved with robodebt, passes away. As a result, her side of the story will not be told during the royal commission.

May 2022

A second senate inquiry releases its findings into the scheme in a report: ‘Accountability and justice: Why we need a Royal Commission into Robodebt‘. Unsurprisingly, it calls for a royal commission into the scheme. Other key findings include the scheme’s “devastating emotional and psychological harm” towards people and undermining people’s financial stability and trust in government.

August 2022

Now in power, the Albanese government announces a royal commission into robodebt. Senior public servants and ministers are set to appear. Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus gives the royal commission has broad terms of reference. Catherine Holmes is named commissioner.

October – November 2022

The first round of royal commission hearings start, learning about a public servant berated for questioning the scheme and the “hardball tactics” used to get money off Centrelink clients. Former DSS and DHS secretary Kathryn Campbell makes her first appearance and denies making misleadingly positive statements in annual reports.

December 2022

Second round of royal commission hearings. One bureaucrat says DHS was more concerned about negative publicity than whether the scheme was actually legal. An ATO staffer says the tax office was concerned about getting into a public fight with DHS over robodebt. Former PM Scott Morrison appears. Campbell denies she misrepresented the real legal position of the scheme.

January 2023

During the third round of hearings, commissioner Holmes says you would have to be “blind and illiterate” not to notice the problems with the scheme. Public servants detail a “culture war” between DHS and the Department of Social Services.

February – March 2023

The fourth round of hearings has former social services minister Christian Porter, former government services minister Stuart Robert, former human services minister Alan Tudge, and former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull appear.

Each politician express doubts about the departmental advice they received.

Campbell makes her final appearance, conceding nothing.

Meanwhile, former APS commissioner Andrew Podger’s report is published, calling for a return to “frank and fearless” advice in the bureaucracy. Later that month, the commonwealth’s counsel pushes for Podger’s report not to be included as they argue it did not answer the question asked.

July 2023

After an extension, the robodebt royal commission is set to deliver its final report on July 7.