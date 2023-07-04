Robodebt’s secret is that there was no robot, just defective public servants

If there’s a single defining myth as to why the so-called robodebt experiment went so utterly and horribly wrong, it’s encapsulated in the misguided faith in the ability of expedient and forced technological solutions to provide promised policy outcomes coupled with systemic institutional disdain for welfare recipients.

As the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme approaches the delivery of its findings and recommendations, the robot reminiscent of Edward Neumeier’s clunky but savage humanoid law enforcement machine is, in reality, as far away from technological reality as it gets.

There were no robots involved in robodebt. There was no artificial intelligence either. Rather, there were a small group of ambitious humans desirous of public sector success and in affinity with a new political regime, they concocted a legally and mathematically defective equation as a means to an end.

It’s not a complex trick. Or, in hindsight a convincing one, unless you want and need to believe in its outcome — the manufacturing of billions in retroactive savings applied to benefits already paid to millions and a spreadsheet exercise to claw them back.

It’s possible that the royal commission’s findings will point to the Australian Taxation Office and what more it could have done to arrest snowballing maladministration that seized and weaponised the data it provided to Human Services, later Services Australia in the name of integrity.

There are clearly safeguards and future measures that could be taken to avoid repetition. Robodebt was not Tax’s idea and senior staff clearly had major issues with it, but were repeatedly shooed away and told to stick to their knitting.

It’s perhaps not surprising that a first-term Abbott government went for an ‘apologies trumps permissions’ approach to the construction of welfare debt, or indeed the construal of welfare payments as a repayable instrument: a debt.

It might look like nudge theory on a grand scale, but the effect is one of dissuasion by the creation of barriers to entry writ large. Both sides of politics agree there have to be some basic hurdles to dissuade systematic syphoning.

Where robodebt differed was that it applied penalties retrospectively, penalties levied by reversing the onus of proof onto recipients previously cleared as entitled to payments.

This is where the technical arguments supporting robodebt fell horrendously apart in evidence.

The kernel of the scheme (aside from appalling and unquestioning acquiescence to pretty stupid ministerial and Expenditure Review Committee expectations) was unbridled jealousy that the ATO could get fortnightly payroll data off STP (single touch payroll) but Centrelink couldn’t.

To be clear STP is a Tax invention and innovation. It forces suspect employers to front fortnightly payroll data to it to capture its legal take. It was born of another altogether unsexy project, Standard Business Reporting, that Tax quietly and persistently pushed for a decade.

Welfare chiefs anointed by Tony Abbot sought to capitalise on this innovation wave but crashed because of their impatience for revenue savings and convenient dismissal of technical constraints and limitations as Tax’s capability gradually came online.

Left a few years, it may have been a no-brainer, but instead, results were fudged to create a Ponzi scheme later found to be illegal, if not immoral.

Had a commercial enterprise attempted the same interpretive transubstantiation it would have been shut down almost immediately. The erroneous manufacturing of receivables to manipulate ledgers is well documented in corporate failures, OneTel being the case in point.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has repeatedly prosecuted the shakedown of consumers by commercial debt collectors for dud or manufactured debts: the government hired these same debt collectors who were hauled before the royal commission.

At the end of the day, most of the robodebt receivables were simply extrapolated demands deemed enforceable by a government seal.

There was no magic algorithm. There was no robot. There was just a defective policy based on defective maths that imploded when taken to court. It was a very human failure. That’s why there was a royal commission.

READ MORE:

The robodebt timeline, month-by-month