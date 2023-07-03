PwC adds eight partners to exit list over tax leaks scandal

PwC is turfing eight current partners as a part of cleaning house following the tax leak scandal that has had the firm under intense scrutiny since the Tax Practitioners Board published its disciplinary rulings in January.

This move to dump eight partners means the firm has identified 12 individuals — former and soon-to-be-former partners — as being either directly connected with the use of confidential information or failing to take appropriate action to ensure the misconduct was acted upon.

The eight are Peter Konidaris, Eddy Moussa, Richard Gregg, Pete Calleja, Sean Gregory, Peter van Dongen, Wayne Plummer and Tom Seymour.

Seymour is the firm’s former chief executive officer who was also the partner in charge of the tax division when confidentiality was breached — between 2015 and 2016.

He had been replaced by Kristin Stubbins in an acting capacity after he announced he was one of the partners that received emails related to the confidentiality breach released to the senate in May.

Seymour’s initial planned retirement date was September. This coincided with the planned release of an internal cultural review being conducted by Ziggy Switkowski, an experienced company director and former chief executive of Telstra.

Seymour will now depart the firm earlier than initially planned.

The firm had earlier launched its own internal investigations into the sharing of confidential information that resulted in the naming of four individuals PwC said were involved in sharing confidential information.

Those individuals were Paul McNab, Neil Fuller, Michael Bersten and Peter Collins.

Both Bersten and McNab have denied the allegations of misuse of confidential information that PwC had aired against them.

The tax agent’s regulator terminated the registration of former PwC partner Collins late last year for a breach of confidentiality agreements and pinged the firm with an order to clean up the monitoring of conflicts of interest.

News of the disciplinary action was followed by the Department of Finance rejigging procurement rules to ensure that public servants deciding on contracts keep the culture and previous conduct of a prospective contractor in mind.

A senate demand for further information from the Tax Practitioners Board about the investigation into PwC resulted in 144 pages of emails that then sparked calls for the release of the names of all those people that received e-mails containing confidential information.

“Accountability is critical to improving our culture and based on our investigation to date, it is clear that the conduct of a number of partners fell short of what was expected of them. They are now being held accountable for their misconduct,” said Stubbins.

“While we cannot change the past, we can control our actions today and in the future. Moving forward, the PwC Australia management team will continue to take all appropriate steps to improve the firm’s culture and standards.”

The latest announcement about partners being penalised for the confidentiality breach comes a week after global chairman Bob Moritz eviscerated the local firm for failing to meet global standards.

“Under past leadership, PwC Australia failed to meet the Network’s Code of Conduct and uphold the Network’s professional standards and values. Its past actions are not representative of the work and behaviours of PwC around the world, and I am deeply sorry to our clients, our broader stakeholders and our people,” Moritz said.

“PwC Australia has significant work to do, and I am confident that the steps they are taking with the Network’s support will result in a stronger firm.”

A former PwC partner told The Mandarin that they can’t remember the last time the global chairman of a major accounting practice had given the local division such a dressing down.

That June 25 statement featuring the Moritz savaging of former firm leaders also announced that Stubbins would be replaced by the firm’s global clients and industries leader, Kevin Burrowes, who will become CEO once he clears immigration.

PwC has declined an interview request from The Mandarin to talk about the latest developments and the firm’s intended sale of its government consulting business to Allegro Foods.

READ MORE:

Former poachers might be not so desirable after PWC scandal