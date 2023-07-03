Cultural responsiveness not a one-and-done deal but continuous

Cultural awareness is an ongoing process, not a one-and-done deal, according to a panel of experts on diversity and inclusion.

Speaking at the Social Impact Summit’s panel session titled “Cultivating wellbeing across cultures”, NSW Agency for Clinical Innovation’s Jessica Smith said the agency had cultural responsiveness would not be something that could be ticked off.

“People want to have a voice. I know, as an Aboriginal woman, speaking from the perspective of my community who hasn’t had a voice at the time for a long time,” the Aboriginal and cultural diversity engagement office said.

“People want to be able to share what their community want. They want to be able to share what can be improved. And it’s up to us to create that safety to allow people to be able to have a voice at the table.”

Smith added understanding what the community wants, to go in flexibility and without an agenda.

“You’re talking about communities who have been pushed down, whose voices have been silenced. We’ve got to be prepared to listen, and we might get ground up,” Smith said.

Responding with resilience was key, Smith added.

SydWest CEO Elfa Moraitakis said communities could respond well in crises.

Her organisation stepped in during the COVID-19 pandemic when the government did not.

“We gave them the platform to do it. We didn’t decide for them. We asked them what they wanted. We developed what we call today the community leaders,” Moraitakis said.

Moraitakis added there was a lack of understanding from government at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, on translating health messaging into languages other than English. Her organisation translated messages tailored to different cultures.

A video aimed at the Chinese community contained a lot of medical information. In contrast, a video aimed at the Sudanese community emphasised that non-compliance could place mothers and grandmothers at risk.

“Every single approach needed to be tailored to what you know touches the community,” Moraitakis said.

Kevin Jones, regional program manager at Uniting, added the cultural load of First Nations people could be helped by allies being “more than just not racist”.

“There’s a little bit of work to be done around safety for both parties,” Jones said.

“For you as a non-Aboriginal person and for me as an Aboriginal person, I need to give you the permission to get it wrong.

“And we need to have an engagement piece where we can respectfully have that conversation.”

Jones told an anecdote where a non-Aboriginal person expressed discomfort after being told every person at a meeting would write their Acknowledgement of Country, focused on what it means to them.

“I said, I’m gonna call you on this, and I may try and be as respectful as I can,” Jones said.

“But I cannot accept that your level of discomfort is greater than that’s been experienced by Aboriginal people in this country for over 200 years.

“I want to ask you to just consider your perspective around what I truly am asking and what that will give back.

“These are conversations where we, as a nation, have to have implied generosity.”

