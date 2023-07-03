Recovery grants to lift engagement in regional Australia

A local youth orchestra in Bellingen has received $10,000 to buy new musical instruments for disadvantaged band members, and a community hospice in Warrnambool has been awarded $5,000 to develop a volunteer education and engagement program.

The projects are among 43 locally led initiatives to help regional, rural and remote communities recover from the impacts of COVID-19 have been announced, receiving up to $10,000 each.

Minister for regional development, local government and territories Kristy McBain said successful programs received up to $10,000 to strengthen community engagement.

“From investing in audio-visual facilities and staging community festivals, facilitating mental health and cultural activities, installing new play equipment and playground fencing, and upgrading toilet amenities at local venues — this funding will go far and wide,” McBain said.

“These projects will encourage people to get out in their community, engage with different local businesses and try new experiences — which will drive employment and economic opportunities.”

The federal government has partnered with the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR) to deliver the $330,000 in grant money via the Strengthening Rural Communities (SRC) program.

The funding forms part of a $5 million government investment from 2022 to 2024 with the SRC stream.

Queensland’s MultiSkill Centre Ltd in Cloncurry has won $9,000 through the program to give mental health training to staff and disengaged young people in the post-COVID period.

“We know that small-scale projects in our regional, rural and remote communities are high impact – which is why we are helping them get off the ground, in partnership with the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal,” McBain said.

FRRR’s Jill Kalena, a place portfolio lead with the group, said the successful grant recipients helped local groups provide vital services, social connection and community spaces by improving wellbeing. A number of the projects were infrastructure-related, she added.

“It is truly inspiring to see the determination and resilience of community groups and local leaders, who continue to front up and strive for a stronger, and sustainable, rural Australia,” Karena said.

Minister for infrastructure, transport, regional development and local government Catherine King noted that the program was one way for the government to help communities isolated from big cities prosper.

“The Australian government is pleased to be funding these great locally-initiated projects that support regional, rural and remote communities,” she said.

READ MORE:

Brendan Murphy gets last word on how helpful the media was during rush to deliver COVID vaccines