Brain scans for 12-year-olds possible future of preventative mental health measures

Australian neuroscientists believe a process of ‘brain-fingerprinting’ the population of adolescents with developing brains might be the future of mental health checks.

The weight of mental ill-health and suicide in Australia is immeasurable but in dollar terms, the Productivity Commission estimates it costs the nation an annual bill of $200 to $220 billion.

Research published by the University of Sunshine Coast’s Thompson Institute suggests that as predictive modelling and AI advance, the government should consider subsidising access to brain scans for young people.

The team of neuroscientists say this new approach to preventative mental health may become a common form of checkup, just like bowel cancer screening for 50-year-olds.

According to Professor Daniel Hermens, because of the huge burden and financial cost to Australia, it made sense to refine how to reliably predict mental health problems at early stages.

“With brain fingerprinting, we’ve established MRIs already have the capability of screening for mental health risk factors,” the Longitudinal Adolescent Brain Study (LABS) lead said.

“This is only going to improve in the future, as the way we detect and track mental illness advances with wearable technology and developments in AI.”

The peer-reviewed case study by Hermens and co-authors Colin Russo, Jack Shan and Jim Lagopoulos was published in the journal Futures last week.

The paper explained brain changes in youth were likely to reveal key clues about mental health outcomes, and that brain uniqueness predicted later psychological distress.

“Our key recommendation for future pre-emptive/preventative mental healthcare is that all young people (aged about 12 years) are provided with the opportunity to undertake a free brain scan that could be utilised to predict mental health risks,” the paper read.

In a statement, assistant minister for mental health and suicide prevention Emma McBride said the government was committed to improving systems of care to give Australians assess to the support they needed.

“We know the pandemic has had a significant impact on the mental health of young people,” McBride said.

“While many different factors can lead to mental ill-health, it’s positive to see the work being done through the Longitudinal Adolescent Brain Study to better understand how we can predict mental ill-health at the early stages of a young person’s development.”

The LABS team has been using MRI scans to track adolescent brain development for the past five years.

The first cohort of participants to join the LABS research in 2018 have now graduated from the study as they reach the age of 18.

Professor Hermens said the observational process watched the children’s brains develop during one of the most formative times in human development.

The group’s contribution had offered a treasure trove of data to advance ground-breaking research.