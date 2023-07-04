Apologies, a taskforce and senate estimates: APS leaders on robodebt RC

As the final report for the robodebt royal commission comes closer, high-ranking bureaucrats have already commented on the unlawful scheme. The Mandarin takes a look at what has been said and done by the APS about the royal commission.

Recently, the topic of robodebt arose during senate estimates after the public hearings for the royal commission finished.

During Services Australia’s senate estimates, senator Janet Rice questioned deputy CEO, royal commission response team Chris Birrer over a 2017 PwC compliance report about robodebt.

Birrer said the department did not receive PwC’s draft report, although a PowerPoint was delivered.

“One million dollars for a PowerPoint. No report. No questioning of the legality of the scheme or the detrimental impact that the scheme was having [on] people. They were paid $1 million to do that,” Rice said.

“You’ve just summed up a couple of days of evidence at the royal commission,” Birrer replied.

Meanwhile, senator Jacqui Lambie questioned secretary Greg Moriarty during Defence estimates focused on Kathryn Campbell’s appointment as an AUKUS advisor.

Moriarty did not comment on robodebt or the royal commission, only that he thought Campbell would be appropriate for a role related to the Nuclear Powered Submarine Task Force.

APS commissioner Gordon de Brouwer mentioned robodebt briefly when responding to a question about implementing Thodey review recommendations during estimates.

De Brouwer was being questioned by senator Jane Hume, asking about why some Thodey recommendations were still under consideration.

“There are other experiences that we can see occurring around the nature of government and public administration that make other things very important also,” de Brouwer said.

“Frankly, reflections around robodebt and other things matter [sic] that influence that —some of the experience around the Ian Watt review, for example, around procurement practices at particular agencies.”

More specific on robodebt was when he was public sector reform secretary, with de Brouwer apologising to the victims of robodebt during an IPAA podcast in April this year.

“I am personally deeply sorry for what the public service did to them,” de Brouwer said.

PM&C secretary Glyn Davis, during a February secretaries board meeting, noted “significant issues” emerging about APS integrity from the robodebt royal commission, alongside the revelations around former prime minister Scott Morrison’s multiple ministries.

Consequently, an APS integrity taskforce was set up.

“The taskforce offers the opportunity to ensure that all possible measures and options for improvement are being explored,” the taskforce’s terms of reference stated.

“This work is necessary to ensure high standards of integrity, deliver on government’s expectations around integrity, frame a comprehensive response to the themes emerging from the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme and operate in the interests of the Australian community.”

APS integrity was also included in the most recent federal Budget, with investments to “ensure the Australian public has confidence that the APS embodies integrity in everything that it does”, as reported by The Mandarin.

Those measures include a monthly survey of the Australian public’s trust in the service and an induction pathway for new public servants in the APS academy on ethical workplace culture.

Other mentions of the robodebt royal commission during the April secretaries board meeting, with an update from Attorney-General’s Department secretary Katherine Jones, and the June meeting with psychologist professor Brock Bastian on culture, ethics and bullying in modern workplaces.

The robodebt royal commission will likely have adverse findings on senior public servants, with its final report due on Friday.

READ MORE:

Robodebt’s secret is that there was no robot, just defective public servants