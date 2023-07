Recovering from robodebt’s moral shame and political blame will be a long road

Time for the Australian Public Service to buckle up and get set on the journey to ‘continuous improvement’, but with a clear eye fixed in the rear-view mirror.

It was the government program that spawned the biggest class action in Australian legal history, exposed some uncomfortable truths about broken agency culture in the social welfare portfolio, and tipped fuel on an already roaring bin-fire of community cynicism about a system that couldn’t care less for society’s most vulnerable.

Robodebt has become the modern-day moniker for government policy failure and maladministration. It hangs around any mention of the Department of Human Services (DHS) — which later became Services Australia, the Department of Social Services and Centrelink like a foul stench.