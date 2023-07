Transformers vs Care Bears: How an APS culture war produced the monster of robodebt

When Joseph Benedict Hockey became Australia’s inaugural federal human services minister in late 2004, a decade had already passed since Labor prime minister Paul Keating removed ‘tenure’ from department secretaries in 1994. This made their positions contestable rather than literally permanent.

An enthusiastic and ebullient reformer with a zeal for plain English and an acquired disdain for Canberra’s notoriously cliquey, snobbish and often insular town culture, Hockey grasped the nettle to deliver major service delivery reforms to a raft of agencies that were rapidly falling behind in terms of what their customers and were experiencing when communicating or transacting with friends, family and businesses.

Now established and mature, the Howard government had been re-elected for a fourth term following a disastrous campaign by Mark Latham. Few, even in the Coalition, would have wagered serious money on a fifth win and the man dubbed by his predecessor “Lazarus with a triple bypass” was in full legacy-building mode.