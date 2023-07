Power bill: Chris Minns tries to extend payment terms for Health Services Union campaign support

It was always a matter of when, not if, organised labour would hand the incoming NSW Labor government the bill for running multiple, synchronous and effective campaigns against its vanquished opponents.

The tab came in this week, as both premier Chris Minns and treasurer Daniel Mookhey were ritually roughed-up at the Health Services Union NSW’s annual conference. Members booed their elected representatives and asked what their pay bump on taking office was.

The HSU extracted an important concession: the public service salary rise cap will be gone by the September Budget. The government’s olive branch was met with a pretty unambiguous response by delegates and HSU secretary Gerard Hayes.