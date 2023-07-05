Public health leadership when anti-vaxxers are not in the mood for evidence, spurred by suspicion and fear

According to outgoing health secretary Professor Brendan Murphy, processes intended to uphold the important principles of democracy left the door open for conspiracy theorists to take things to the Nth degree — it cost taxpayer money and valuable time that public servants could have spent responding to the COVID crisis. Clunky as the system may be, this is the price of living in an open society.

Responding to anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists and skeptics in a public health emergency might sound like another headache a government official does not want to deal with.

But the rallies that sprung up in major cities, including a group that travelled across the country to protest in Canberra and the way their fear permeated through a wider community, worrying about the effects of vaccines produced in an historically swift time, show there was a growing tide against expert advice about how to control a virus like COVID-19.

Last week, the health secretary told an audience in Canberra that the “curious phenomenon” of anti-vaxxers touched on issues that went beyond concerns about the medical efficacy of measures — Australia achieved a remarkable primary vaccination rate of 95%, which, Murphy says, there should be more national pride for.

By way of example, Murphy pointed to the ongoing rage displayed by a committed few against public health mandates. He observed that this rage continued long after the mandates themselves, driving an “ongoing and irrational” view against the stark evidence that COVID vaccines saved the lives of hundreds of thousands of Australians.

Vaccinations were effective in preventing the virus from spreading, he said.

“[The anti-vaxxer] collective includes some doctors, business leaders, politicians, natural therapy advocates, anarchists, and many others — united by a rejection of scientific evidence and a distrust of government and the pharmaceutical industry,” Murphy said.

“Conspiracy theories abound in their thinking, and their psychology is quite complex.

“They were always around pre-COVID but their emotions and energy were stoked by a huge national focus on COVID vaccinations, the advent of the new mRNA vaccines and most particularly the widespread use of vaccine mandates.”

Professor Murphy added that during the pandemic, significant time and public money were exhausted responding to FOI requests and preparing answers to parliamentary committee questions on notice — driven partly by the mistrust in the scientific basis or sound evidence of certain public health decisions.

“The cost to the public purse of many hours defending legal action in the courts — I’m named as a defendant already in one at the moment — may be, someday, worthy of quantification but it’s perhaps a price to pay in a functioning, open democracy,” Murphy said.

Murphy, who was the first doctor to be appointed to lead the Health department in more than 30 years, lamented that the enormous work required to respond to the COVID pandemic railroaded wider system reform ambitions he had for the sector.

He took on the role after having previously served as Australia’s chief medical officer and having had undertaken significant work to lead a new national medical workforce strategy. That strategy had been accepted by the country’s health ministers but today faces a huge challenge in being implemented, Murphy said.

“I have had a strong interest in broader health system reform — that’s actually why I came to the commonwealth [public service],” Murphy said.

“[The challenge facing implementation of the national medical workforce strategy is that] a necessary system-wide view does not come naturally to many of the players.

“We’re clearly training too many narrow sub-specialist doctors in Melbourne and Sydney. Largely, because of big hospitals creating training positions to meet their service needs,” he said.

The secretary added that Australia’s medical workforce could be self-sufficient if it were able to appropriately distribute medical graduates across the right geography and roles — nurturing a larger cohort of GPs.

“I’ll be watching very closely from the sidelines in the hope that all the players: government hospitals, colleges and universities play their part in driving these reforms,” Murphy said.

“Of course, workforce reform is much bigger than doctors. We do now have a shortage of nurses and some allied health professionals.

“Some of this will need to be addressed by more numbers but, more than ever before, we need to have a serious look at the scope of practice of all healthcare workers. The current commitment from minister Butler for the government to do this is very welcome,” he said.

Murphy made his remarks in a valedictory speech for IPPA ACT. Thursday July 6 is his last day as secretary of the Health department, as he retires from the public service.

