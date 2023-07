Clouds over justice as the Lawyer X investigation ends

Public inquiries and investigations are often established to address a need and an outrage.

The cynical, in line with the thinking of the famed British series on government Yes Minister, assume that they are held to bury problems rather than enlighten them.

The status quo is teased and ruffled, but never changed. In the case of former High Court Justice Geoffrey Nettle, appointed to investigate one of Victoria’s most remarkable compromises of justice, more was expected.