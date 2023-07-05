‘Dark day for managerialism’: Robodebt, ministers and the public service

The robodebt royal commission paints a complicated picture of the relationship between the public service and ministers and the state of frank and fearless advice.

Ahead of tomorrow’s final report being tabled, La Trobe University’s Darren O’Donovan told The Mandarin that former social services minister Christian Porter’s comments about wanting the APS to come to him with solutions were indicative.

“I would say ministers emerge from this royal commission as very insubstantial, reactive figures,” said O’Donovan, who is a senior lecturer in administrative law.

“We talk a lot about ministerial responsibility. But that doesn’t appear to be a functional reality in the relationship.”

Peter Whiteford, professor at ANU’s Crawford School of Public Policy, added it appeared from royal commission evidence that public servants came up with the idea of robodebt, thinking that proposing an idea to take money off from (supposedly) overpaid welfare recipients would appeal to ministers.

“Were the public servants involved saying things simply because they thought that the minister wanted to hear?” Whiteford said.

“That would be both a serious mistake in terms of public service behaviour, but also in this particular case — if the ministers wanted to hear that it was all fine — they were being very, very badly advised.”

O’Donovan added politicians seem to take the victory lap but are never there for the bad news, leaving the public service “holding the paper at the end of the day”.

“There’s got to be a better relationship around communicating risks, politicising the risk in a way, because that’s the system working as it should,” O’Donovan said.

“In some ways, the harshest criticism that can be made of the Australian Public Service is they denied Australians the responsible government under the Australian constitution.

“They needed to state the risks, they needed to give the frank and fearless advice, and when they didn’t that meant the politicians never had their feet held to the fire.”

Whiteford said that complicating frank and fearless advice was the clash of cultures between the Department of Human Services and the Department of Social Services.

“It’s the capacity within the public service and the relationships between departments and within departments,” Whiteford said.

“The question now, in my mind, is about how you deal with the separation of the administration of the social security system from the policy of the social security system.”

Whiteford added Centrelink “does a lot more” by international standards regarding social security.

“It’s a very effective organisation dealing with lots of different people,” Whiteford said.

“There are lots of problems about call times and things like that but it’s one of the largest organisations of its sort in the world — because, in most other countries, the social security system is not necessarily run solely at the national level.”

O’Donovan said it broke his heart for public servants not to be valued for “business as usual” activities.

“The public servants who stopped the awful idea, the public servants who make the existing system just that little bit better, make the existing decision-making in the department a little bit more resilient — that’s not the way to promotion, that’s not the way to the minister’s ear,” O’Donovan said.

“Bureaucrats who sell a big idea that feeds a political vibe — they are the ones who get lifted up and they’re the ones who brought this whole thing crashing down.”

O’Donovan added he did not think it would be a “bad day” for the public service when the final report was released this Friday.

“It’s going to be a dark day for the managerialism and the senior executive class because we know there’s courage in the public service.

“We saw it with [former Centrelink employee] Colleen Taylor. We saw it even in the emotion of people who tried to make a difference in organisations and didn’t get it across the line.”

The administrative law lecturer listed the ombud’s Louise McLeod and former DHS branch manager and deputy chief legal counsel Melanie Metz as other emotional pieces of evidence from the robodebt royal commission.

“After this trial by fire, it’s things like that will that will germinate and make a difference,” O’Donovan said.

“Courage like that will always make sure that the issues don’t get raptured, that people don’t suffer in the dark again.”

O’Donovan advised those in the lower levels of the public service: instead of being concerned about being the busybody in a briefing room, take robodebt as a warning to be ethical and speak up.

“When you are in those rooms, you are entitled to be in those rooms,” O’Donovan said.

“You need to make every minute in briefings the best and most professional minute. You need to commit to your values in those meetings.

“Don’t let the desire to go along to get along, don’t let that predominate.”

The state of record-keeping in the public service during the robodebt royal commission concerned O’Donovan, adding it indicts the public service as an institution.

The administrative law lecturer said commissioner Catherine Holmes was effectively reduced to adjudicating schoolyard rows during the royal commission.

“We need – as part of stewardship or whatever value you put it under – you have got to have an audit trail.

“The public service doesn’t just have to go through inquiries, it has to be fit for and support inquiry processes and we have to raise the bar on record creation.

“What I would ask every public servant to consider is, who is it that benefits from the absence of paper?

“It’s not the Australian public. It’s not most of the civil servants who are conscientiously doing their job.”

