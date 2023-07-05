Newcastle the next regional port of call for APS academy as government looks beyond the Canberra bubble for talent

The federal government wants to tap into the talent of the Hunter region, including digital and data specialists as well as people considering a career change, with the opening of a Newcastle-based APS academy.

A total of 22 new public servants will launch their APS careers from the academy campus at the University of Newcastle, while also completing undergraduate study.

Public service minister Katy Gallagher issued a statement on Wednesday explaining that the flexibility required during the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated much APS work could be done remotely.

“The APS academy campuses give people the option to accept advertised positions without leaving their communities,” Gallagher said.

“It shows our commitment to doing things differently. We’re meeting talent where they are, not where the APS has always been.”

The government announced a three-year pilot to run the program in partnership with regional universities in NSW and Queensland its 2022 October Budget.

Another APS academy campus will open in Townsville’s James Cook University later this year, and a third campus will open at Launceston’s University of Tasmania campus in 2024.

The minister added that government leaders both accepting and understanding flexible working options, coupled with a “critical” demand for particular skills in digital and data streams, means looking beyond the main hubs of Sydney or Canberra to recruit new starters.

Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said she hoped the initiative would create employment opportunities in the digital sector and boost regional jobs.

“Newcastle’s Australian Public Service academy will provide opportunities for students to earn as they learn, working as APS employees while they complete their bachelor degrees,” Claydon said.

