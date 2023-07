Robodebt: Can the APS value of stewardship help reform the rot that saw a social welfare program go to the dogs?

Dr Gordon de Brouwer has been left holding the mop to clean up all the things the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme has shown must change in the public service.

Having been appointed by the new Labor government to focus on public sector reform as a secretary within the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet shortly after an election won, with a promise to the Australian people that it would set up the royal commission into the illegal scheme, the need for some internal tetris to get the APS back on track and focused on all that it can be has been a known element of his job description.

The 2019 Thodey review, of which de Brouwer and the now-boss of PM&C Professor Glyn Davis were expert panel members, is an oft-cited blueprint for what an effective, responsive APS of the future can and should be.