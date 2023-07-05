Exclusive: Tax office worried PwC email release would compromise future investigations

The Australian Taxation Office warned the Tax Practitioners Board in March that releasing emails on PwC’s use of confidential tax policy information could impact investigations by both organisations.

In emails obtained following a freedom of information request made by The Mandarin, a top ATO officer also asked to access the material to determine if it should be the subject of a public interest immunity claim.

The newly disclosed emails illustrate the ATO’s concern about the TPB’s plan to release communications related to the PwC investigation to the senate. TPB ultimately released 144 pages of material on May 2.

The senate release led to a chain of events that resulted in senior executive management changes at PwC, a referral of a case to the Australian Federal Police and changes in Department of Finance procurement rules making an assessment of past behaviour of firms a tender evaluation criteria.

An initial email chain reveals the ATO was concerned that plans to release what ended up being a mammoth cache in response to a question on notice from the senate could impact investigations more generally because people might perceive that information they provide to the ATO and the TPB could be at risk of public exposure.

One email dated March 15 sent to the TPB by ATO deputy commissioner Rebecca Saint noted that the planned release of e-mail correspondence “goes against the ATO’s longstanding position of not providing protected information to a senate committee (particularly in publicly accessible form) unless compelled to do so and having exhausted all available alternatives with the senate”.

Saint’s email said the ATO was concerned about the impact the release of emails might have on the ability of the ATO to keep information secret, the effect release might have on getting information critical to investigations, and “impacting the integrity and effectiveness of the system more generally”.

“Whilst we acknowledge the TPB’s engagement in preliminary discussions, the ATO remains concerned that the provision of information by the TPB may (directly or indirectly) disclose protected information held by the ATO that we would otherwise seek to keep confidential,” Saint wrote.

“Due to the different approaches seemingly being adopted by the agencies, we request that the ATO be afforded the opportunity to review the materials to be produced by the TPB to allow us to fully put our position to the TPB and/or to determine whether any part of those materials should form part of a PII [personally identifiable information] claim by the ATO.”

TPB chief executive Michael O’Neill’s reply to Saint, which was sent the same day, confirmed the tax agent regulator would share the draft of the response to questions on notice with the ATO.

A March 17 email from O’Neill informs ATO deputy commissioner Hoa Wood and Saint that the TPB’s responses to questions are available for review. Wood sends a return email that the TPB’s response was longer than anticipated.

“In previous correspondence we had understood the total length of the response including attachments was 20 pages,” Wood wrote.

“However, given the large size of the materials included, we’re not able to get our comments back in the timeframe outlined and as previously noted, we would need to consider our own.”

O’Neill’s same-day return email acknowledges the ATO would need more time to review the TPB’s draft response.

“Anticipating your feedback will take some time, the Minister’s office has asked us to share draft responses with them this evening, noting that we will still factor in ATO feedback next week, ensuring they can review multiple QonNs & meet the Committee timeline of 30/3/23,” O’Neill wrote.

The ATO sent a further missive on March 21 reinforcing its concerns about the scope of the intended response to the senate request and the possible implications of the precedent regarding the release of emails related to the PwC confidentiality breach.

Wood told O’Neill that the ATO acknowledged the TPB’s independence and its thought processes in preparing its responses to senate requests. It said it also acknowledges “the TPB’s views differ from ours on this issue”.

“For completeness, we again draw to your attention the concern we have with the precedent this sets, which can undermine the trust that information provided to the ATO is kept in strict confidence and is not made more widely available, and the potential impact this will have in our ability to obtain the information we need to conduct our investigations unless clear parameters are set around on-disclosure requirements,” Wood wrote.

“Overall we think that this (in particular the public disclosure of source information) may adversely impact taxpayers’ and advisors’ confidence in the administration of the system.”

Wood also wrote the TPB’s own investigations could be impacted if market participants perceive information will not be kept secret.

“We also anticipate there will be opportunities for those impacts to be considered in the recently announced Senate Committee inquiry into management and assurance of integrity by consulting services,” Wood wrote.

