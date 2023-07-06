Respect@Work mission for new sex discrimination commissioner

The woman chosen to replace Kate Jenkins as sex discrimination commissioner has been charged with the responsibility of leading some of the most significant Australian workplace reforms to be undertaken in a generation.

Anna Cody was named Australia’s new sex discrimination commissioner on Thursday. She fills the vacancy left by Jenkins, whose term in the role finished in April.

In a statement, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the appointment to the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) was made following a merit-based selection process.

“Dr Cody brings to the role a career in advocating for women and fighting discrimination,” Dreyfus said.

“Through her work in Community Legal Centres, on the board of the Legal Aid Commission of NSW and her role now as dean of the school of law at Western Sydney University, Dr Cody has a deep understanding of the systemic discrimination Australian women still face.”

Dr Cody has led Western Sydney University’s law school as its dean since 2019. From 2004-2019 she was the director of the Kingsford Legal Centre and was the winner of the Australian Human Rights Award (Law) in 2016.

Following the announcement of Cody’s appointment, Jenkins shared her congratulations on LinkedIn. She said Cody was an “eminently qualified” pick.

“I’m excited for all of us about what Anna will achieve,” Jenkins said.

Former human rights commissioner Ed Santow said it was wonderful to have Dr Cody in the “vital role”.

“Anna’s entire career has been dedicated to equality and human rights,” Santow said.

“I’ve always admired Anna: she has deep expertise and a wonderful track record of achieving real, practical change for women and girls.”

The A-G added Cody’s priority as commissioner was to deliver the ‘Respect@Work: Sexual Harassment national inquiry report’.

“In this role she will promote and advance the rights of Australians by tackling discrimination on the grounds of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, intersex status and all other protected attributes in the Sex Discrimination Act 1984,” Dreyfus said.

“I congratulate Dr Cody on her appointment and thank her for taking on this important role.”

Cody’s five year term commences 4 September 2023.