Movers & Shakers: DFAT hat-trick and new submarine agency established

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 3

Elizabeth Peak was promoted to deputy secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

Band 2

At DFAT, Natalie Cohen was promoted to first assistant secretary.

Andrew McNee was appointed division head at the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.

Band 1

The new Australian Submarine Agency, reported below, appointed Hayley Vance to its first assistant secretary corporate governance.

Sally-Anne Henfry was appointed assistant secretary also at DFAT.

Australian Submarine Agency launches

The Australian Submarine Agency (ASA) was established within Defence.

Vice Admiral Jonathan Mead leads the new agency as director-general, who was chief of the Nuclear-Powered Submarine Taskforce.

The Canberra-based ASA will have over 350 staff from the ADF and the APS, with the number expected to double to 680 staff over the next year.

NBN COO

Kathrine Dyer, chief operations officer of the NBN, has decided to leave the organisation after almost 13 years.

The COO will leave before the end of the calendar year, with Dyer saying it was not an easy decision to leave.

“From leading the construction of one of the world’s largest and most complex infrastructure projects, to being at the core of its operations, it has been a privilege to work alongside all of my colleagues, more recently serving as chief operating officer for the past three years,” Dyer said.

“I’m looking forward to taking a break and reflecting on what will be my next adventure.”

NBN CEO Stephen Rue said Dyer had set the NBN up brilliantly for its new stage of construction.

“It takes a special person and special leader, and in Kathrine’s case – it’s her acumen, intelligence, tenacity and leadership which have led to her many successes over the past 13 years.

“Kathrine is an outstanding leader and colleague who has been a mentor to many and championed diversity, especially as executive sponsor of NBN’s Culture pillar doing so much to foster understanding, teamwork and harmony across the many different cultures we are lucky enough to have make up our workforce.”

Sex discrimination commissioner

Dr Anna Cody was appointed sex discrimination commissioner at the Australian Human Rights Commission.

The five-year appointment will start on September 4.

Cody is currently the dean of School of Law at Western Sydney University.

Fiji high commissioner and special envoy for the Pacific and regional affairs

Ewen McDonald was named high commissioner to the Republic of Fiji and the inaugural special envoy for the Pacific and regional affairs.

McDonald was previously at DFAT, having headed the Office of the Pacific for the last four years.

In the high commissioner role, McDonald replaced the outgoing John Feakes.

National Transport Commission CEO

Michael Hopkins was named the CEO of the National Transport Commission for a five-year term.

Hopkins is an experienced public servant, having previously worked in the commission and for the Victorian government.

Dimi Ragas had been acting as CEO.

NSW regional health deputy secretary

Luke Sloane was appointed the first deputy secretary for regional health, elevated from coordinator general, regional health division at NSW Health.

NSW health secretary Susan Pearce said Sloane would have a “key focus on community engagement, regional workforce, contribution to primary care reform and access to transport and accommodation”.

“Over the past year, I’ve travelled to all parts of regional NSW to see and hear the challenges faced by communities when it comes to accessing the quality health care they deserve,” Sloane said on his own appointment.

“I’m confident as we continue to implement the recommendations of the NSW Rural Health Inquiry we will continue to see meaningful improvements in the provision of health care services to these important communities.”

New Defence CIO to lead $1 billion SAP rollout

Defence named Chris Crozier as its new chief information officer, at the SES Band 2 level.

Crozier comes to Defence from Orica, a $6.7 billion explosives manufacturer.

Read The Mandarin’s full coverage here.

Australian Maritime Safety Authority chair

Captain Jeanine Drummond was named the first woman to be appointed chair of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) board.

Drummond is an experienced harbour master, currently serving as a member for the University of Tasmania’s Australian Maritime College Advisory Board and the Australian Mariners Welfare Society Council.

Former International Transport Workers Forum national coordinator Dean Summers and Maritime Law Association of Australia and New Zealand president Michelle Taylor also joined the board as members.

Victoria Suburban Rail Loop Authority chair

Former Victorian deputy premier James Merlino was appointed chair of the Suburban Rail Look Authority in the state.

Merlino started his term on July 1 for a three-year term.

The appointment has been criticised by the Victorian Liberals as a “jobs for mates” situation.

NSW chief veterinary officer

Dr Joanne Coombe was appointed NSW chief veterinary officer, replacing the outgoing Dr Sarah Britton.

Coombe held several roles at Dairy Australia, most recently as policy lead. She took up the chief veterinary role on June 21.

NSW agriculture minister Tara Moriarty the chief veterinary office role was “a critical part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the protection and prosperity of our livestock industry, our rural and regional economies and our environment”.

Queensland mental health commissioner

Ivan Frkovic was reappointed as the mental health commissioner in Queensland.

“In my past six years in the role, I have been responsible for driving broad-based reform in mental health, alcohol and other drugs, and suicide prevention across Queensland, nationally and internationally,” Frkovic said.

“As a result, I have influenced and informed policy, funding, service delivery, and patient-led practice.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have worked in a variety of other roles in the mental health space over the past 30 years, and this has given me valuable insight into the lives of those affected by mental health illness and how we can best support them.”

Frkovic’s new three-year term started on July 1, and he will continue to oversee the whole-of-government strategic plan on improving the state’s mental health and well-being.

Respect Victoria board members

Four people joined the board for Respect Victoria:

Australian Muslim Women’s Centre for Human Rights general manager Nesreen Bottriell

Anglicare Victoria’s director of quality and outcomes Jan Noblett

Monash University’s associate dean grad research (education) and education and social justice professor Steven Roberts

Yoowinna Wurnalung Aboriginal Healing Service CEO Daphne Yarram

The new members replace outgoing members Dr Wei Leng Kwok, Rodney Jackson and Liana Papoutsis.