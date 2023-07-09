Big consulting firms to face greater scrutiny following PwC’s $1 deal, says O’Neill

Major consulting practices EY, Deloitte and KPMG can expect to be grilled by senate committees about their monitoring of conflicts of interest that might impact government consulting work.

Senator Deborah O’Neill told The Mandarin the move by PwC to bifurcate its government practice — selling it to Allegro Funds for $1 — gives rise to questions about what other large firms could do with their public sector consulting practices.

O’Neill said the body created from the deal, Scyne Advisory, demonstrates firms with conflicts of interest that can’t be adequately managed within existing structures can split off divisions if the need arises.

Other accounting practices will be asked about their reaction to the new consulting firm and whether they would consider a similar separation to shield government consulting from possible conflicts, she said.

Feedback from two PwC competitors — EY and Deloitte — suggests they are in no hurry to hack off their government consulting arms.

Deloitte said government entities are looking for the blend of knowledge that using a practice with experience in both the private and public sectors provides.

“Based on our work with Australian government clients, there is a consistent expectation from them that we access best practice and insights from governments globally and from across the private sector,” said Matt O’Donnell, Deloitte partner and lead client service partner, federal government.

“This is not something we would want to compromise by ringfencing our Australian government practice.”

EY’s government practice is also staying put.

“EY has no plans to exit its government-related business,” a spokesperson said. “We are confident in our systems and processes and know that our public-sector clients demand experience and expertise we are able to bring through our global integrated network including global expertise, industry insights, tools and systems.

“We are proud of the work that we do with the public sector, and the impact that we are able to have on the wellbeing, health and lives of citizens across Australia.”

EY said conflicts need to be managed appropriately and confidentiality maintained regardless of whether a practice is a purely public sector play or a diversified professional practice.

KPMG has been approached for comment.

The responses from PwC’s competitors on the global accounting player’s departure from the government services space follow key management changes announced by internal email by incoming PwC CEO Kevin Burrowes.

Burrowes will replace acting chief executive officer Kristin Stubbins, who will not step down from the firm’s executive board. She will assume a strategy and transformation portfolio when Burrowes takes over the reins.

A significant PwC appointment is former ASIC chief accountant Jan McCahey as chief risk and ethics leader.

McCahey has a history in accounting regulation, including multiple roles in accounting standard setting, corporate accounting regulation as chief accountant from 1998 to 2000, and also various roles over more than two decades with PwC that involve risk management and quality control in Australia and overseas.

READ MORE:

First robodebt royal commission scalp confirmed at PwC