Consultant watch: Opioid enabler McKinsey gets to write the script on scripts

Who’s winning the battle to mop up the taxpayer gravy left by PwC’s ignominious exit from consulting in Canberra?

In the first of a monthly series, we’ll be looking at what AusTender tells us about consulting contracts being let by commonwealth agencies to determine who’s enjoying taxpayer largesse for PowerPoint presentations, economic modelling, risk management analyses and consultation management strategies.

As the end of the financial year loomed, Deloitte was the overall winner in June, with $2.6 million in consulting contracts and another $1.5 million for internal audit services for the Future Fund. Among Deloitte’s contract was more than half a million dollars to develop “a monitoring and reporting framework for the national women’s health strategy” for the Department of Health, the sort of thing that used to be boilerplate public service work before the Howard government decided evaluation of its programs might prove too embarrassing and departments en masse stopped trying to determine whether spending actually achieved anything.