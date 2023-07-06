Challenge to find fresh takes on Australian stereotypes, says Tourism Australia CMO

Tourism Australia chief marketing officer Susan Coghill has 26 million stakeholders, each with their own opinion when it comes to telling Australia’s story to the world.

Speaking at the Social Impact Summit on a panel titled “A new collective identity: reimagining Australian society”, Coghill described the task as “challenging and fun”.

Tourism Australia is the agency responsible for marketing Australia internationally, with the tourism sector hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Coghill, representing multicultural Australia to the rest of the world does involve “fresh and familiar” marketing that could be viewed as cliches.

“The world loves a kangaroo, by the way. We are so lucky to have this unique animal that is charming and cute and forward-leaping,” Coghill said.

“We use that because that unlocks people’s memories about Australia and their perceptions around Australia.

“But how do we stretch that into things that are new and fresh and different?”

Coghill added her audience is 15 international markets, knowing the audience back home will also see it.

Tourism Australia’s approach is to layer everything it does, as Coghill explained in a music example when her team redid Men At Work’s Land Down Under.

“We traded off attention and recognition of the original 80s track — which is known and kind of loved worldwide,” Coghill said.

“We could have gone with that original track and to be honest, our testing scores were a little bit higher with that. We chose to go with a young band King Stingray.”

The cover from North East Arnhem Land band King Stingray was part of the “Come and Say G’Day” campaign, released in October last year.

“We chose to go with a new, reinterpreted version of that track because we thought it was important to tell a new and different story about Australia,” Coghill said.

King Stingray rewrote the song’s lyrics, sometimes singing in Yolnu Matha, a North East Arnhem Land language.

“A high-yielding traveller, which is who we focus on around the world […] they don’t know King Stingray. They don’t know what it means to be singing in language,” Coghill said.

“But for us, it was a really important decision within the Australian context.”

The Mandarin is media sponsor of the Social Impact Summit.

READ MORE:

ACCC blames Qantas and Virgin Australia duopoly for high flight prices and poor service