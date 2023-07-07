Where Holmes has flagged urgent need for systemic APS reform, MoG changes, after sending robodebt to criminal jurisdiction

It was always going to be bad, but few anticipated it would be quite this bad.

With key recommendations for the “referral of individuals for civil action or criminal prosecution”, the future structure of Australia’s giant welfare bureaucracy has been put into play following the release of the report of the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme.

For those expecting immediate heads on sticks — namely the political press gallery — it was a day of frustration as legal process obscured those who may well yet face custodial sentences if convicted of criminal offences.

There was no red meat on the table. It is still in the oven and on a slow cook, but it will surely come.

For the Australian Public Service, the prospect of criminal referral is a development so profound and serious that it will shock many out of the decades of complacency that bureaucrats are largely shielded from the kind of penalties meted out for lying, covering up and deception by the commonwealth’s seal.

When businesses fail, often because of governance failures or dishonesty, there are routinely prosecutions. When government programs fail, the show just sort of moves on. Until now.

Justice is slow

Robodebt’s political masters are obviously in the frame too, potentially complicit in what may yet be potentially prosecuted, at least in part, as a criminal enterprise.

“Justice is slow, but it’s all going in the right direction,” minister for government services Bill Shorten told the press gallery pack, who were demanding names and penalties and a look into the sealed section that has been furnished to the heads of agencies and the public service.

For what started out as a clear political hit — and for the right reasons — Shorten hasn’t just hit the jackpot, he’s collected on the re-spin feature so many times that it’s broken the house.

The Australian Public Service Commission will now have carriage of a lot of the process that comes from administrative sanctions but the message from commissioner Catherine Holmes is clear.

Malfeasance in office and maladministration are offences worthy of a criminal trial as much as a civil or administrative one and this is where she has sent those potential offences. At its heart, robodebt was a deception, it was counterfeit debt. We’ll have to wait and see what comes out.

Put aside the recommendations for the “referral of individuals for civil action or criminal prosecution” and there are two other big, almost existential takeaways.

The sliminess, self-interest, lack of compassion and general tissue-thin veneer of integrity and responsibility for the many elected representative called as witnesses was always going to be hit out of the park by Holmes. This was the core theatre of the commission.

Everyone knows politicians can be greaseballs; there are plenty who’ve done jail time, for one reason or another. The role of the public service is to guard against the mores, self-interest and excesses of politicians, especially in ministry. This is in the public interest.

The thing is that politicians are naturally transient, why ministers were previously referred to as a “passing inconvenience” by formerly tenured bureaucrats.

APS created a monster

The really big problem for the APS is that when it came to the genesis of robodebt, it evolved out of the bureaucratic swamp, not the political one — worse still it was primarily concocted to please the political class.

The Holmes report goes there too.

“The idea for the Scheme was conceived by employees of DHS who failed to recognise its inconsistency with social security legislation, its incompatibility with an underlying policy rationale of that legislation and the cohort of people it was likely to affect,” Holmes’ report says.

This finding goes beyond the predictable and vile weaponisation of the scheme by Morrison and friends because it essentially points to the bureaucracy’s conscious enablement of the worst aspects of the political class rather than tempering or extinguishing them.

This is dry rot that undermines the very construct of public service and public interest.

Dismantling the dysfunctional machine

On the systemic level, the key recommendation from Holmes is that “the Australian Government should undertake an immediate and full review to examine whether the existing structure of the social services portfolio, and the status of Services Australia as an entity, are optimal.”

That’s essentially a green light to recast a deficient model that’s been operating now for almost 20 years and could well generate significant machinery of government changes to guard against the incredible harm robodebt generated at a human and financial level.

Holmes is a person of huge empathy and compassion, but this is the cold, hard-headed hardened observation and finding that has been laid down to allow the administrative machine that created the robodebt aberrance to be broken down to its key components and reconstructed into something fit for purpose.

It’s time

It is arguably time for this too. Technology and automation have moved on to the point where many more machines will be used in decision-making and assessment and Holmes has called this out, especially the need for oversight.

“The complexity and incohesiveness of the legislative landscape in respect of automated decision making indicates that oversight is warranted, and the Robodebt experience demonstrates the need beyond argument,” Holmes wrote.

“This was a massive systemic failure, on which the availability of individual recourse to review could make no impression.”

The report notes that one “possibility to fill the void is the re-activation of the ARC [Administrative Review Council]” noting Professor Terry Carney, who brought robodebt crashing down, has bowled up the suggestion.

“While the fallout from the Robodebt scheme was described as a “massive failure of public administration,” the prospect of future programs, using increasingly complex and more sophisticated AI and automation, having even more disastrous effects will be magnified by the “speed and scale at which AI can be deployed” and the increased difficulty of understanding where and how the failures have arisen,” the report says.

“It is not all doom and gloom: when done well, AI and automation can enable government to provide services in a way that is “faster, cheaper, quicker and more accessible.””

New crash investigator and mechanics required. Apply within

Holmes suggests there’s a clear need for an independent technical auditor — think air or train crash investigations — needed quickly and urgently.

“The Commonwealth should consider establishing a body, or expanding an existing body, with the power to monitor and audit automate decision-making processes with regard to their technical aspects and their impact in respect of fairness, the avoiding of bias, and client usability.”

Holmes has also recommended laws to govern this.

“The Commonwealth should consider legislative reform to introduce a consistent legal framework in which automation in government services can operate.

Where automated decision-making is implemented:

there should be a clear path for those affected by decisions to seek review

departmental websites should contain information advising that automated decision-making is used and explaining in plain language how the process works

business rules and algorithms should be made available, to enable independent expert scrutiny.”

Now that’s plenty for the Albanese government to be getting on with as prosecution briefs are drawn up.

Prosecuting those responsible for robodebt is an important part of the remedy to the problems and harm it created.

Equally, the literal machinery of government, which these days are computers and automated processes badly needs to be fixed too.

This really ought to be the priority because while prosecutions and sackings are necessary, the public interest is best served by having machines that are fit for purpose, safe and functional.

And we are a long way from that point.

