Audit office to test ethical frameworks at ATO and DEWR

The Australian Taxation Office may have its ethical fibre reviewed by the Australian National Audit Office as a part of the auditor’s work program for the next 12 months.

Ethical frameworks and their implementation are a key area of concern for the ANAO across the government sector, and the ATO is among the government entities slated to have its governance standards reviewed.

“This audit would assess the implementation of the Australian Public Service (APS) ethical framework by the Australian Taxation Office,” the ANAO audit work program for the 2023-24 financial year says.

“The APS ethical framework comprises the legal framework (the basis of which is the Public Service Act 1999 and the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Act 2013); activity-specific frameworks (such as the Commonwealth Procurement Rules and Commonwealth Grants Rules and Guidelines); government policies; and entity-specific frameworks (including the requirements of enabling legislation, accountable authority instructions, and other internal policies).”

News that the ATO has a potential audit of how it implements ethical frameworks on the cards comes as Greens senator Barbara Pocock suggests the ATO needs a cultural and leadership review because of evidence of a willingness to keep material away from senators’ eyes. These emails were obtained by The Mandarin under freedom of information laws.

ATO heavyweights should not regard themselves as being singled out on the ethical front, however. The Department of Employment and Workplace Relations has a similar audit proposed.

Other departments have a list of potential ANAO deep dives but they do not include a specific ethical framework implementation review. They will instead be looked at in cross-portfolio reviews.

Another new series of audits will assess how well government departments perform when it comes to implementing committee recommendations.

“ANAO and parliamentary committee reports identify areas where administration can be improved and make recommendations to improve the delivery of outcomes,” the ANAO work program says.

“Once entities have agreed to implement performance audit recommendations, or in the case of parliamentary committee reports, the Australian Government has committed to the implementation of recommendations, timely implementation in line with the intended outcome of the recommendation is important in achieving the full benefit of the recommendation.”

Transitioning to a digital identification system is a significant process. The ANAO has flagged its interest in having a look at how the system has been implemented and designed.

“The digital identity program is delivered by Services Australia, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), the Department of Home Affairs and the Digital Transformation Agency,” the ANAO audit proposal summary says.

“Components of the program include the Trusted Digital Identity Framework, the Identity Exchanges (delivered by Services Australia), myGovID (the Commonwealth’s identity provider, delivered by ATO) and connected services to the system.”

