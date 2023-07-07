First robodebt royal commission scalp confirmed at PwC

The first round of departures in the wake of the delivery of the report of the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme has started, with embattled consulting firm PwC Australia acting swiftly to create distance between itself and those who worked on the ill-fated and ultimately illegal project.

The current acting chief executive of PwC Australia Kristin Stubbins confirmed on Friday that the partner who worked on the then Department of Human Services dissected by the royal commission had parted ways with the firm, just hours after the report was released at 11 am on Friday.

“Like all Australians, we have found the contents of this report deeply distressing,” Stubbins told The Mandarin. “For PwC’s part, we acknowledge the findings of the commission in relation to PwC’s work for the DHS in relation to robodebt.”

“A PwC partner who testified to the royal commission was asked to exit the partnership and is no longer with the firm.”

The swift action by PwC comes as the firm tries to draw a line under a series of government actions against it, ranging from de facto procurement bans in the wake of the leakage of confidential Australian Taxation Office information that resulted in a partner being booted from the Tax Practitioners Board for breaching confidentiality, unleashing a massive pile-on against the company.

The evidence and findings in the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme in relation to how the firm and Human Services interacted are fairly grim.

They revolve around how a very large report outlining robodebt’s many defects and potential fixes was somehow shrunk down to a PowerPoint deck for which PwC ultimately invoiced DHS around $1 million.

The royal commission report puts it this way: “On 7 June 2017, PwC issued its final invoice to DHS. That invoice contained two itemised “Phase 4” deliverables, which were described as an “implementation roadmap” and an “implementation strategy”.

“DHS later paid the invoice,” The royal commission report said.

“The report that had been prepared by PwC was never formally received by DHS. The total amount paid by DHS to PwC for the February to June 2017 engagement was $853,859 excluding GST.”

The report goes on to say that all of the PwC’s witnesses had indicated they had “formed an understanding” that Human Services would be OK with receiving an eight-slide PowerPoint rather than the 100-page report initially commissioned.

“What is significant for this Commission is that what this indication meant, in effect, was that DHS communicated to PwC that the draft report was not to be finalised and provided to DHS,” the royal commission report said.

The royal commission report noted the involvement of then DHS secretary Kathryn Campbell.

“It is worth noting that Ms [Kathryn] Campbell [the then secretary of DHS] made the decision to engage PwC, initiated that engagement, and approved the engagement letter, which included specific reference to the production of a final report as a deliverable under that engagement.

“Ms Campbell was involved in monitoring the work of PwC, including in personally attending presentations and the presentation to the minister. A communication by DHS that the ‘report’ deliverable component was no longer required, and that the presentation would instead suffice, either required, or amounted to, a variation of the official order,” the royal commission report said.

And it gets worse.

“The Commission finds that on or about 6 June 2017, Ms Campbell communicated to [PwC partner Terry] Weber that the report was not to be finalised and provided to DHS. Despite the importance of that indication from DHS, it does not appear to have been documented at the time.

“As detailed above, the report was far more extensive and critical of the Scheme’s failings than the PowerPoint presentation; it revealed that it would not deliver the projected budget savings, that it was producing a significant percentage of inaccurate debts, and, crucially, that the online process had been a failure.

“The Commission concludes that Ms Campbell made the decision that it should not be finalised and delivered to DHS. The rational inference is that although the report was contracted for and all but finalised, Ms Campbell formed the view that its detail as to the deficiencies of the Scheme was damaging and that it would be better for the department’s reputation, and her own, if it were not produced.”

