Robodebt: Illegal, unfair, cruel and the product of Morrison falsehoods

The Coalition’s robodebt scheme was illegal, unfair, cruel, failed to achieve its goals and was the result of the Department of Human Services misleading both the Department of Social Services and cabinet, and Scott Morrison allowing cabinet to be misled as to the legal status of the scheme.

That’s the conclusion of the robodebt royal commission report by Catherine Holmes AC SC, released this morning.

The report describes the near-complete collapse of proper process within the cabinet of the Abbott government and the Department of Human Services (DHS) — making for one of the worst moments in the history of the Australian Public Service — as an “ill-conceived, embryonic idea and rushed to cabinet”.