Robodebt royal commission savages impotent government lawyers, APSC takes next steps

A cursory glance at the 57 recommendations of Catherine Holmes’ final report into the debt-raising government program that hurt nearly half a million Australians makes it painfully clear a lineup of federal department in-house lawyers need to pull their socks up and actually do their job.

Some others face being suspended or having their practising certificates torn to shreds and struck off the roll of lawyers for good.

Before then, new APS commissioner Gordon de Brouwer has notified the public service that he has powered up to make recommendations about sanctions listed in s15 of the Public Service Act in relation to a finding of a breach of the code of conduct.

Everyone in the APS was waiting for the gory picture the royal commission’s final report would offer up, with a clearer picture of the entrails of cover-ups, lies, obfuscations, convenient omissions and abject disregard for the code of conduct that should be a guiding light for good public administration.

By Friday, it was clear: the competence and integrity of the public service lay in tatters thanks to this sorry, shameful episode. Robodebt was anything but good public administration. And it hurt the very people — vulnerable Australians — it was legally bound to serve.

Once the three heavy tomes of the 900-page report passed from Holmes’ hands to the governor-general’s, it was sent on to attorney-general Mark Dreyfus and prime minister Anthony Albanese.

The government tabled the findings in parliament and then had made a PDF version available to the public by 11am.

Less than an hour later, the PM fronted a press pack with government services minister Bill Shorten to apologise to the community for the illegal scheme, the stresses it caused everyday people, and in some cases the tragic fatal toll it had.

“The scheme was launched in circumstances where little-to-no regard was had to the individuals and vulnerable cohorts that it would affect. The ill effects of the scheme were varied, extensive, devastating and continuing,” the PM said, quoting from the report.

“In essence, people were traumatised on the off-chance they might owe money. It was a costly failure of public administration in both human and economic terms.”

Legal process and protocol dominated the morning the final report landed, and avoiding prejudice was a theme in the contrite talking points of the PM.

This is ironic given the report detailed just how much fault fell on the heads of legal practitioners employed by the government within the Department of Social Services (DSS), Department of Human Services (DHS) now Services Australia, and lashed a string of statutory watchdogs for letting the slippery scheme and slippery mandarins continue undermining the public interest and harming people.

“The beginning of 2017 was the point at which robodebt’s unfairness, probably illegality and cruelty became apparent,” Holmes said in her report.

“It should have been abandoned or revised drastically, and an enormous amount of hardship and misery (as well as the expense the government was so anxious to minimise) would have been averted.

“Instead the path taken was to double down, to go on the attack in the media against those who complained and to maintain the falsehood that in fact the system had not changed at all.

“The government was, the DHS and DSS ministers maintained, acting righteously to recoup taxpayers’ money from the undeserving.”

The conclusions reached by the commissioner and former chief justice of the Queensland Supreme Court point an explicit index finger to scores of government lawyers whose professional oath to the court when they were admitted surely must be in question after what this inquiry has exposed.

Most of the 57 recommendations endorse this conclusion in some way. And some of them are just plain wild.

Take, for example, the recommendation that Services Australia actually pay attention to legal decisions “which raise significant legal and policy issues” relevant to them. That this advice needs a royal commission to be said aloud is mind-blowing.

Commissioner Holmes further recommended the in-house counsel at Services Australia and DSS receive training about core duties and responsibilities outlined in the legal practice standards. This was in addition to advice any panel to select a chief counsel for either agency should include the Australian government solicitor as a member.

Holmes underscored a need to be regularly trained on “the duty to avoid any compromise to their integrity and professional independence and the challenges that may be presented to a government lawyer in fulfilling that obligation”. The team also required regular training for “appropriate statutory and case authority references in advice writing”, she said.

It begs the question, what have the in-house lawyers at these government departments been doing each year when they are required to complete CPD to renew their practising certificates?

Two recommendations also went to how lawyers handled draft advice, warning that government lawyers should not use this as a device to avoid documenting decisions or leaving a paper trail.

“Reasons for [the draft advice] must be documented. One of those steps — finalisation, or a documented decision against finalisation — should have been taken within three months of the receipt of the draft advice,” the commissioner said.

Holmes went on: “Legal advice is to be left in draft form only to the extent that the administrative step of finalising it has not yet been undertaken by lawyers or there are remaining questions to be answered in relation to the issues under consideration and that, if the administering agency decides that the draft advice need not be provided in final form, that decision and the reasons for it must be documented.”

So abysmal was the function of the legal teams within the agencies poisoned by robodebt that the commissioner also recommended the Office of Legal Service Coordination (OLSC) within the attorney-general’s department get a staffing and funding boost so they can help the department legal teams properly discharge their duties. Who knew the capability issues plaguing the APS went this far?

“The OLSC should issue guidance material on the obligations to consult on and disclose advice on clause 10 of the Legal Services Directions 2017,” the commissioner said, also recommending the directions be reviewed and simplified.

Holmes also called for reform of the general counsel charter of the Australian Government Legal Services. She recommended creating a new positive obligation on the chief counsel to ensure the directions were complied with and that reporting obligations, inquiries and responses were robust and documented.

The commissioner then made the amazing recommendation Services Australia and DSS actually work together and share information if they clocked their legal work overlapped. Again, it beggars belief a royal commission is required to tell the APS to collaborate across agencies.

“The revised bilateral management agreement [between the agencies] should set out the requirement to consult on and disclose legal advices between the two agencies where any intersection of work is identified,” she added.

There are many robodebt architects, political and bureaucratic, whose feet blame for the illegal and mean-spirited scheme lies. They will eventually be made accountable for the punitive policy once referrals for those listed in the commissioner’s sealed document are actioned.

Criminal and civil sanctions are all on the table, and the new National Anti-Corruption Commission will surely have a long call list to chase like a heat-seeking missile with the evidence Holmes’ has compiled.

APSC gets taskforce geared up to help an independent reviewer smoke out lame ducks

The Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) has now established a centralised inquiry mechanism that will look into alleged breaches of the code of conduct by former and current public servants, as well as agency heads arising from the royal commission.

“The Public Service Act 1999 empowers the APS commissioner to conduct inquiries into alleged breaches of the APS code of conduct by agency heads, APS employees, and former APS employees.

“The establishment of this process under these powers is designed to ensure these alleged breaches are assessed in a robust, independent and fair manner,” an APSC notice said.

An independent reviewer will be appointed to determine and decide what to do with the public servants who the commission has named in its sealed chapter. They will be supported by a taskforce within the APSC.

The APSC statement also noted other professional and disciplinary bodies would be running their own concurrent processes to sniff out sanction options. Law Societies in NSW and the ACT must be on this list given the number of government lawyers embroiled in the disaster.

“[This] does not replicate or preclude the functions of other enquiry and integrity bodies,” the APSC said.

“In order to maintain the integrity and procedural fairness of any further inquiries, and consistent with the Direction Not to Publish, information about individual cases will not be released.”

It is highly likely people will lose their jobs and their reputations forever marked by the role they played in undermining the public interest in taxpayer-funded roles, and with an apparently misplaced trust by the Australian people.

Bad apples may still be tugging on the taxpayer purse strings as investigations are underway

The APSC stressed agency heads were empowered to sack individuals before a formal investigation was started or concluded. It said it would not be drawn on commenting about any particular individual “because, to do so, may inadvertently disclose content contained in the sealed chapter or risk prejudicing ongoing inquiries.”

“In considering the most appropriate action, the employer needs to properly consider a number of factors including the information provided in the report and the seriousness of the allegations, as well as the particular circumstances of the individual’s employment including their current roles and responsibilities,” the APSC said.

On Friday, Shorten said the robodebt saga amounted to unconscionable conduct by the federal government against its own citizens, and saw politicians and senior public servants “gaslight” the nation for years.

“It shouldn’t have taken a royal commission to stop this scheme,” Shorten said.

“It shouldn’t have taken the legal action by Victorian Legal Aid and then a class action. It shouldn’t have taken four and a half years of a fire hose of complaint.

“This is a lesson for this public service of Australia, one which I hope resonates for the next generation. We’ll take our time to consider the recommendations, but we won’t take too much time,” he said.

If this disastrous low point in the history of public service was not such a tragedy, it would be a joke that goes something like: ‘How many lawyers does it take to trash Australian democracy, and how many more to expose the rot and restore trust?’

We haven’t been able to tally the number just yet.

But the dollar figure of implementing robodebt, after the $406.196 million ‘savings’ it illegally clawed from current and former people in welfare, was $565,195 million.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Not only was robodebt a cruel program, designed with a view to satisfying the appetite of the Coalition government to find Budget savings by whacking the most vulnerable in society, it actually saved the government nothing.

The policy was an economic blunder, as well as a human disgrace.

Some choice superlatives used to describe public servants in Holmes’ report include:

Things that can go wrong through venality, incompetence and cowardice

No evidence of any thought was given

Many people knew the program was unlawful but never stopped it

An ill-conceived, embryonic idea rushed to the cabinet

No regard for the sheer unreasonableness

An obliviousness to, or, worse, a callous disregard

Put into operation in haste rather than conscious decision-making

Legal advice was untrue, it made no sense

The scheme was not functional in many respects

The cover-up continued

People colluded to launch robodebt

One department deceived the other

This is just a sample of the astonishing ways the APS and the people who are paid to serve our community failed us.

It is breathtaking.

The consequences for those most responsible must be proportionate.

Restorative justice must be forthcoming.

The APS doesn’t deserve the forgiveness of the Australian community otherwise.

