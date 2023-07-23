eBook: Solving for eXperience

Sponsored by Synergy Group

There’s so much to say about our shared ‘experience’ in the last few years.

After an unprecedented global shift in how we see each other, our political views, our sense of identity and each action we take, there is a fundamental need to rethink how we connect at every level.

The experience each of us faces daily impacts the experiences we create. Whether at home, on our commute, or in the office. And it’s this experience that should be of interest to all leaders.

At Synergy Group, the creativeXpeople (cXp) team thought it might be useful to connect and share their thinking and insights about the opportunities that lie ahead and the lessons learned from the past. Download our Solving for eXperience Annual, or if you are a little old school, some high-quality print editions are available. Let us know if you would like one.

In Solving for eXperience, they share some of their thinking about the connection between culture, communications, strategy, behaviour, and ultimately, people, in a way that combines the creative, practical, and academic.

The state of experience is ever-evolving and shifting. Our experiences constantly shape our behaviour and lives. Each message, interaction, and instance are micro-moments in those experiences.

We hope you take something away from Solving for eXperience to apply in your organisation, project, or life to create and shape positive experiences for your teams, leaders, and everyday people.

Please reach out if you want to know more about Synergy Group, and creativeXpeople – and their experience.

They are always interested in hearing about the experience of others.