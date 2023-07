Traps and temptations that come with swapping public service for consulting

The PwC scandal, though initially confined to a small section of the ATO, quickly widened to encompass the general penetration of consulting firms into all areas of government. Concern moved far beyond the breach of trust committed by certain consultants to general issues of conflict of interest in relation to any public servants who act in partnership with private consultants. The findings of the robodebt commission have, in turn, reinforced pressure to strengthen all aspects of government integrity.

The risks of conflict of interest are particularly high when public servants proceed through the revolving door to join the firms with whom they have previously been working closely. Will they take improper advantage of insights and confidential information to profit themselves and their new paymasters? Will they use their old networks among former colleagues to exert improper influence on behalf of commercial clients? Responding to such questions, the public service commissioner, Gordon de Brouwer, has announced he will consider tightening the commission’s guidance for public servants leaving to work for private firms.

‘Post-separation employment’ or ‘post-employment’, as it is generally known, is not specifically mentioned in the APS values and code of conduct in the public service act. (By contrast, the code of conduct for ministers (statement of ministerial standards) has two separate paragraphs on ‘post-ministerial employment.) Instead, the public service commission relies on a section in its online advice on APS values and code of conduct in practice. This section identifies three main risks associated with accepting employment in a field aligned with one’s APS responsibilities: