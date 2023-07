Top mandarin who inherited robodebt department ‘deeply sorry’, cautions public servants to avoid social media discourse

Department of Social Services (DSS) secretary Ray Griggs has personally apologised for the “upsetting” findings about the robodebt royal commission that has held a mirror up to a government agency that failed to care about and serve the Australian people.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is just over a week old and no doubt has a bit of work to do given the timing of Catherine Holmes’ robodebt royal commission report last week.

Since the report dropped, its sealed section — which includes a list of names for referral — has had tongues wagging.