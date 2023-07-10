Agencies have a key role in effective policy advocacy, say experts

Small groups advocating for societal change often get caught out by government complexity and ignore the role of public servants in achieving policy outcomes.

They also often get too caught up in the detail of what they want to achieve rather than “selling the brownie”.

A panel of current and former politicians and a prominent social welfare campaigner discussed “Effective Policy Advocacy” at the Social Impact Summit in Sydney last week.

Former NSW education minister Verity Firth said advocates aren’t often aware that a lot of policy work is done by public servants. They tend to rely on attracting the attention of politicians when most policy ‘intelligence’ is held by government agencies.

“Politicians know very little about that,” said Firth, who is pro vice-chancellor (social justice and inclusion) at the University of Technology Sydney.

“By the time anything gets up to a ministerial brief, unbelievable amounts of work have been done – community engagement, whether it’s co-creation or consultation, and policy development.

“In fact, politicians, the way that we run our system in the Westminster system, really make the decisions that are then implemented through the public service.”

Federal MP Jenny Ware said that before entering politics, she was director of legal services at Georges River Council in southern Sydney.

Ware said advocates need to understand how the government jigsaw fits together if they want to create conditions for change.

“I’ve seen it from the bureaucrat side, and also the elected official side,” Ware said. “[Politicians] have got to have your academics and then you’ve got to have your bureaucrats to deliver your policy. That relationship between the bureaucracy and the elected officials – whether it’s at a local, state or federal level – is crucial.”

Laura Cowell is a Sutherland Shire counsellor and Australian CEO of Tender Loving Care, which delivers disability services. She said that many people in the community simply don’t understand how complex it is to change or review policy at all levels and how each government tier has different roles and responsibilities.

“Most people don’t actually know the differences between each of those levels and what the constraints are for the people involved,” Cowell said.

“In my area alone, I am a local councillor — one of three — for 38,000 people. We cross over [an area] with three state members. And then we have our federal member. Each person has a responsibility and a budget for different things within that community.”

These varying responsibilities make it difficult for those advocating change, especially at a local level. “Unless you have enough people in your movement, you may not be heard or [your issue] may not be a focus within the four-year term someone has in government.”

Even if they get an audience with the right politician, advocates run into problems if they fail to prepare properly.

Tamara Pararajasingham, who is general manager of impact and innovation at social justice advocacy organisation Uniting, said it’s often important for those seeking change to collaborate with someone who has lived experience.

“When we’re busy, we don’t collaborate, we go alone,” Pararajasingham said. “It takes time to find the person and build their capacity and support them to be there.”

The other thing advocates often do is obsess about research and detail and forget the desired outcome. She likens it to people who dwell on instructions on a brownie packet mix and not the product that comes out of the oven.

“When we’re pushing a social innovation or a policy statement, we’ve got to get better at talking about the brownie,” she said.

