How bureaucrats and Morrison misled a government and created a lethal policy

The robodebt scheme involved the use of annual tax data to average a welfare recipient’s income and automatically generate a “debt” the recipient either had to contest online or pay up. It began life in the bowels of the Department of Human Services (DHS) in late 2014 as a “broad-scale cleanup of the PAYG reviews”.

It was an idea departmental executives were keen to put forward as a savings measure in the 2015 budget, particularly after the arrival in December 2014 of new social services minister Scott Morrison, who portrayed himself as a tough welfare cop. The policy could raise up to $1 billion or more, they thought.

Except robodebt was illegal under the Social Security Act — raising of welfare debts had to be based on actual income earned in a fortnight, not on annual income averaging. It was also unfair because it generated “debts” that didn’t exist or were far too high. And everyone involved, with the possible exception of some junior officials in the DHS, knew it was illegal.