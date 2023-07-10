Support reminder for public servants working for poisoned robodebt department

Social Service secretary Ray Griggs has advised current and former staff affected by the robodebt royal commission final report to speak with their manager or chat to an EAP provider as air in the tyres of the scandal is released, deflating morale.

Since the day he stepped up to captain the Department of Social Services (DSS) ship, Griggs might have had some inkling there would be some robodebt reckoning to dance on the horizon. The scandal has plagued the agency for the past eight years, at least.

That day finally came for Griggs — a former military man who was appointed to lead the department by disgraced former prime minister Scott Morrison at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — last Friday, when Catherine Holmes’ royal commission report was tabled in parliament.

DSS is responsible for funding services and payments that assist families, children, and older people; providing a safety net for those who cannot fully support themselves; enhancing the wellbeing of people with high needs; assisting those who need help with care; helping those with injury, disability or illness to overcome barriers to securing employment; and supporting a diverse and harmonious society.

The department’s mission is to improve the wellbeing of individuals and families in Australian communities.

We now know for a fact that robobdebt corroded this objective to a withering vine, digested the goodwill of the Australian people, and the excruciating result came out the other end of a hell-hole of bureaucratic failure.

The essence of commissioner Holmes’ recommendations to the government was to never again let evil political populism override the intent of social welfare policy. Nothing she advised for change, amendment or reform can ever guarantee this awful outcome does not risk repeating itself — it entirely requires our political masters and public servants to commit to doing the right thing and act on that promise.

“There are different mindsets one can adopt in relation to social welfare policy,” Holmes said.

“One is to recognise that many citizens will at different times in their lives need income support — on a temporary basis for some as they study or look for work; longer-term for others, for reasons of age, disadvantage or disability — and to provide that support willingly, adequately and with respect.

“An alternative approach is to regard those in receipt of social security benefits as a drag on the national economy, an entry on the debit side of the Budget to be reduced by any means available: by casting recipients as a burden on the taxpayer, by making onerous requirements of those who are claiming or have claimed benefit, by minimising the availability of assistance from departmental staff, by clawing back benefits whether justly or not, and by generally making the condition of the social security recipient unpleasant and undesirable.

“The robodebt scheme exemplifies the latter,” she said.

To some degree, Griggs was ready, having quietly worked to clear the decks and steady the organisation he inherited from Kathryn Campbell — herself a top-ranking bureaucrat with ADF credo who was instrumental in green-lighting robodebt — almost two years ago to the day.

And he knew the first order of business, after issuing a heartfelt apology to the community, was pastoral care for those left standing to fix what systemic issues (presumably) have been rehabilitating for some years now. It is certainly not a week for anyone to feel much pride for being a public servant.

In an all-staff email, Griggs told his workforce to remember that they were not defined by what people said about them but by their actions moving forward from here on in.

“There will be rightful criticism of the department in both the report and in subsequent media reporting.

“We need to own the criticisms in the report and ensure through our actions that it becomes clear that we have learned the lessons that are outlined,” Griggs said, adding that Holmes’ 57 recommendations will have “significant” policy and service delivery implications

Government workers have been left reeling from the extraordinary revelations of the robodebt royal commission.

Everyone knew it would be bad, but the extent of the disrepute is hard to comprehend until 990 pages of exquisite detail about the dodgy, illegal scheme is staring back at you.

In order to rebuild the community’s trust and integrity, the DSS boss told public servants to focus on the ‘four Cs’: curiosity, contestability, collaboration, and courage.

By drawing on these elements as the department reset itself, Griggs said it would help public servants remember to be “deeply interested” in the work it did for citizens, create space for healthy discussions towards continuous improvement, work together instinctively, and be prepared to point things out when they did not appear “right” or highlight issues that may be “perceived as unwelcome”.

“As we move forward we need to reflect deeply on the lessons from this issue, understand the hurt caused but re-commit ourselves to the changes that will flow from the recommendations and to the path of change we are already on and keep working each day on behalf of vulnerable Australians,” Griggs said.

The secretary encouraged public servants to use STAFFnet to access a range of mental health support options, seek EAP phone counselling and coaching, visit the TELUS Health website or call 1300 361 008 to make an appointment.

“I expect managers to be very conscious of the challenges some of their staff will be facing over coming weeks and months and to be very focused on individual and collective wellbeing during this time,” Griggs said.

“More information can be found at the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme — STAFFnet page and royal commission website.​​”

Robodebt victims, advocacy organisations, the public at large and the media commentariat are baying for blood. So far as they are concerned, purging the APS of its specific and endemic incompetence, carelessness, unreasonableness, venality and cowardice cannot come soon enough.

If you are a public servant who is unaffected by the findings and what they mean for democratic resilience and institutional trust in this country, perhaps you should consider resigning from the APS too.

