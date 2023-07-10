CPSU digs in over flexible work as a permanent APS workplace right

Caps on the number of days public servants are allowed to work from home by their bosses and agencies would be scrapped under the next Australian Public Service industrial award if a claim by the Community and Public Sector Union put to bureaucracy chiefs is successful.

As the arm-twisting over a claimed 20% pay rise intensifies, the second round of flexible work is set to hit the APS bargaining table on Tuesday as negotiations over what post-COVID conditions and pay might look like intensify.

The union is gunning for a major expansion of flexible work as a workplace right, a position almost unimaginable five years ago but made possible by the fact huge numbers of staff and agencies successfully made the transition during lockdown.

“The union’s claim includes flexible work rights for all APS employees, the removal of caps on the number of working from home days, and a requirement for agencies to lean towards approving flexible work requests,” the CPSU said in a statement

“Establishing a service-wide approach to flexible work and working from home, that is locked into Enterprise Agreements (EA) is crucial to addressing the attraction and retention crisis plaguing the APS.”

The CPSU’s characterisation of flexible working as a key solution to the current recruitment crisis affecting many agencies is a deft tactical manoeuvre because it pre-emptively checks the potential argument from the Australian Public Service Commission that enshrining the access to practice as default is a concession to the union.

This is because the union can easily argue that by widening the geographic talent pool the APS has access to, the union is helping to relieve wage pressures caused by labour scarcity and potentially boosts productivity and saving costs on expenses like travel.

Another strong argument the union is advancing is that broader geographic access to labour will also produce a diversity dividend, especially for marginalised, rural and remote communities. The APS has some of the worst-paid public servants, who recently were granted a 5.75% pay bump because the money was so bad.

“Removing caps, saying yes to requests, and providing consistency and certainty on flexibility, opens the doors of APS employment to people for whom it was never an option before,” CPSU national secretary Mellissa Donnelly said.

“We’re talking about people from rural and regional Australia, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people who are carers for children or family members, people with disability — the list is endless. “

Donnelly said that limiting flexibility regarding where, when and how public sector work can be done “only serves to limit who can do it”.

The union is selling embedding of flexible work as a condition in agency Enterprise Bargaining Agreements as a potential “game-changer for the APS moving forward”, a position now far harder for the APSC to resist or seek to trade away based on its previous status as a workplace perk rather than a mutually beneficial work style.

There is also the issue of the message enshrining flex in the APS sends to the wider workforce, including employers battling to get staff to return to the office and resorting to laying down mandatory office attendance hours.

Among those setting flex boundaries include the Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank, which have considerable tracts of empty office real estate and are also invested in the commercial property sector that is now facing a hefty shakeout as leases roll over.

In Sydney, Randwick Council is reportedly trying to ban working from home at the same time the New South Wales State government is seeking to head off industrial action over its promise to drop the longstanding 3.5% public sector wages cap by striking deals for cash payouts to unionised workers.

The Mandarin previously revealed a four-day work week that chalks up 37.5 hours between 7am and 7pm for public servants is also being thrashed out in bargaining negotiations between public service chiefs and unions, as the two sides attempt to strike a deal on better flexibility on conditions.