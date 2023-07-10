Licensing report recommends ASIC do more reviews

A parliamentary committee report reviewing the Australian Securities and Investments Commission’s licensing regimes has recommended the corporate regulator do further reviews to ensure it understands how individuals and entities use its own licences.

The Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services’ inquiry into licensing regimes followed the collapse of global cryptocurrency play FTX.

FTX’s local arm, FTX Australia, received a financial services licence after taking over IFS Markets.

Committee members heard that licence applications that meet legislative criteria must be granted by the ASIC and that there is no requirement for licensees to be periodically assessed.

The committee considered the impact of changes in control of entities that held licences and expressed its concerns about the number of licences transferred each year with minimal oversight.

“The committee notes ASIC’s observation that it would require significantly more resources to assess all licence transfers, and there would be costs to licence operators in participating in the process,” the committee report says.

“To balance these concerns, the committee considers that, at a minimum, all high-risk licence transfers should be assessed by ASIC.”

The committee made four recommendations. Three of those suggested further audits or reviews so ASIC was aware of the status of the owners of licences it issues.

The first recommendation asks the regulator to include information in annual reports about the number of licence transfers or changes in control each year.

A second recommendation asks the regulator to take a deep dive into the cohort of licence holders to determine how many entities hold a licence they may have applied for previously but were denied a license for whatever reason.

Recommendation three requests “ASIC examine the transfer or change in control of all high-risk licences including market licences, benchmark operator licences, clearing and settlement licences, and any financial service or credit licence transfers or changes in control that have high-risk features due to the scale or complexity of the service to be provided under the licence”.

A final recommendation suggests ASIC conduct a review of “economic incentives” that might exist for the acquisition of a licence through means other than going through the application process.

