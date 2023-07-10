Jane Halton links ‘chilling’ effect of FOI to robodebt’s frank and fearless advice epic fail

One of the Australian Public Service’s most prominent former departmental secretaries has warned freedom of information laws that expose written advice from the public service to ministers to sunlight contributed to the robodebt scandal because they inhibit the candour of bureaucratic advice.

Speaking about the robodebt scandal on ABC Radio National on Monday, Jane Halton, who headed both the Department of Finance and the Department of Health, said that while robodebt commissioner Catherine Holmes had suggested “that a lot more should be put into writing”, she thought this could be practicably difficult “given how busy the world is”.

Halton came to prominence as an APS leader at Prime Minister and Cabinet for her management of the so-called ‘Children Overboard’ controversy before the 2001 election, and resigned from the public service in September 2016, when she was the Secretary of the Department of Finance, the first woman in the APS to head a central agency.

The ‘Strengthening the Integrity of Welfare Payments’ savings measure from which robodebt originated was part of the May 2015 Budget and commenced on July 1 that year.

“FOI has a chilling effect, I think, on people being very frank,” Halton told the public broadcaster. “The notion that everything might be available is something that people do think about quite carefully before they put things in writing. And that is a discussion that needs to happen.”

Halton’s comments linking robodebt to FOI are likely to enrage transparency and open government advocates who have persistently argued there needs to be more, not less, scrutiny of the actions of public officials and bureaucrats to guard against corruption, nepotism, graft and incompetence.

Commissioner Catherine Holmes has specifically called out the blanket use of the cabinet in confidence classification to shield documents from public scrutiny and publication, calling for the law to be changed.

In the royal commission report’s closing observations Holmes wrote that “Section 34 of the [Commonwealth] FOI Act should be repealed.”

“The Commonwealth Cabinet Handbook should be amended so that the description of a document as a cabinet document is no longer itself justification for maintaining the confidentiality of the document,” the royal commission observed.

“The amendment should make clear that confidentiality should only be maintained over any cabinet documents or parts of cabinet documents where it is reasonably justified for an identifiable public interest reason.”

The admissibility of cabinet documents was a major bone of contention during the royal commission, with the commonwealth – essentially the bureaucracy – more often than not arguing against their admission rather than former ministers and politicians during hearings who wanted the material aired.

Halton said her reaction to the royal commission’s findings was one of distress, pointing to a potential lack of understanding of the gravity of obligations under the Public Service Act incumbent on public servants. Frankness was part of that.

“This has been a vexed issue for very many years, a lot of really important advice is committed to writing,” Halton said. “But I think we heard evidence in the commission that some people are reticent to deliver that really difficult device.”

“Those who know me well know that I have been frank and pretty fearless. And what worries me is that there’s a whole cadre of people who don’t understand that that is essentially their job,” Halton said.

Halton said it was established both “both sides of politics play politics”, especially with ideas they felt may be controversial if they entered the public domain, but added that advice dealing with “issues like this [robodebt], which are so difficult, and the consequences are so extreme, needs to be committed to writing.”

The issue with robodebt was not that advice did not exist; rather, the advice was that legislative change would be required to make the scheme legal and this was subsequently removed, hidden and suppressed.

Halton also stuck to her well-known position that public servants should not be in the limelight and that politicians should be the ones selling the government’s policies.

“Most public servants don’t expect to be in the public eye,” Halton said. “That is a job for the politicians, and it is extremely stressful.”

“The public service has to hang on to the core of what its job is. Its purpose, as a part of our democracy, is to help with the administration, the delivery of advice, regulation etcetera… and it has to do it under the terms of the [Australian Public Service] Act, honestly, openly and with integrity, and I think that’s sometimes the thing that people forget,” Halton said.

“Fundamentally, the [APS] Act tells them what their job is and the consequence … for not doing that is the potential for termination, or reduction, or some other consequence such as a fine. It’s difficult when these things happen, and not everyone is prepared for it.”

