Berlin defence industry talks pave way for more bi-lateral cooperation

Local jobs and industry will benefit from a new $1 billion deal — one of the biggest in defence sales in Australia — to supply more than 100 Boxer Heavy Weapon Carrier vehicles to Germany.

Australian ambassador Philip Green signed the in-principle agreement with German federal ministry of defence state secretary Benedikt Zimmer on Monday.

The document was signed in the presence of Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese in Berlin.

In a statement, the PM said the deal would strengthen Australia’s sovereign defence industry and back economic growth.

“This is one of the biggest defence sales in Australia’s history and is worth over $1 billion to the Australian economy in the production and supply of these vehicles,” Albanese said.

“This deal secures well-paid jobs in Queensland and across the country.”

Australian defence minister Richard Males said he looked forward to seeing the relationship between the two nations progress, and was excited about Brisbane-based Rheinmetall’s role building Boxers for the German Army.

“This is a significant investment for our local defence industry; securing local jobs and contributing to Australia’s economic growth,” Marles said.

Defence industry minister Pat Conroy added the agreement would support “hundreds of well-paid, high skill jobs”.

“This export opportunity highlights the world-leading skills and capabilities within Australia’s defence industry,” Conroy said.

On Monday the PM also met with German chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss bi-lateral issues including trade and investment, climate action and clean energy, and our defence and security cooperation.

The possibility of an Australia-EU Free Trade Agreement was a major talking point, as was clean energy cooperation.

“Australia and Germany are forging ahead and seizing the exciting opportunities of clean energy transition while delivering new jobs and export opportunities for both countries,” the PM said.

“Australia and Germany have never been closer,” he added, noting that this relationship was evolving against a backdrop of “global uncertainty”.

Australia wants to position itself to help Germany with its industry decarbonisation agenda and Australia’s desire to become a “renewable energy superpower”.

This corresponds with recent action to join the G7 and other so-called ‘high ambition’ climate nations in the German initiative known as Climate Club.

According to the Australian government, Climate club membership aims to complement the county’s climate objectives, green economy opportunities and international credibility for global emissions reductions action.

Both nations also underscored their shared position in support for Ukraine following Russia’s illegal invasion.

“Australia and Germany are united in our belief that we have a collective responsibility to contribute to a safe, secure and stable world,” the statement read.

Chancellor Scholz has been invited to visit Australia next year in 2024.

READ MORE:

Australia prepares to roll tanks into Germany