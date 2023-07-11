The Mandarin and Crikey’s ‘revolving door’ list: How power bleeds between politics and the big four

The PwC tax leak scandal has renewed focus on the close links between politicians, public servants and consultancy firms. Sometimes that relationship takes the form of a “revolving door” when former consultants are hired as public servants or elected to political office — or when former politicians and bureaucrats are hired by the major consultancy firms.

The think tank Centre for Public Integrity has recently warned this practice raises concerns of conflicts of interests. Other experts have said the revolving door can blur lines between the public and private sectors. Over the past decade, the annual value of government contracts awarded to the big four firms — KPMG, PwC, EY and Deloitte – has increased from $282 million to $1.4 billion.

On the other hand, there is no evidence that the type of behaviour suspected at PwC represents a widespread failure to manage conflicts of interest. There is no suggestion the people mentioned in this article have been accused of wrongdoing.

Given the work associated with consultancies like the big four — which includes auditing, tax services and organisational management — often requires similar skills to those of public servants and politicians, the occasional career overlap is perhaps not surprising. However, the profit incentives that drive private consultancies are not always compatible with the obligations of government officials and MPs to act in the public interest.

The Mandarin and Crikey have begun listing politicians and senior public servants who have made the switch from public employment to working for consultancies.

Politicians who became consultants

Consultants who became politicians

Consultants who became senior public servants

Senior public servants who became consultants