Public service chiefs concede to flexible work as a right in wage talks with CPSU

The Community and Public Sector Union says it has reached an agreement over a raft of soon-to-be-enforceable flexible working and working-from-home rights across the APS, which will not impose a cap on the number of days employees can access the provision.

The agreement constitutes a substantial win for public servants because all APS employees will now be able to make a request for flexible working when the new enterprise bargaining agreement is signed off and activated, making the APS one of Australia’s largest employers to go ‘flex-first’.

Based on member feedback, the union has gone in hard over securing flexible work up-front as a core modernisation of the award post-COVID, seeking to lock in the way-of-working as an employee condition and right as distinct to a tradeable soft perk or benefit.

But it’s a win for the government and public service chiefs too, who are struggling badly to attract talent as many corporates also offer flexible working conditions to entice staff and boost pay.

“The traditional approach to APS work has hindered the attraction and retention of staff across the service,” said CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly.

“These significantly improved and enforceable flexible work rights will open doors for individuals who were previously unable to consider APS employment, or had to leave because of a change in circumstances.”

There was initial concern that the APSC, as the government’s bargaining agent, might try and use flexible working as a lever to push down a wage rise claim of 20%, a potentially tenable position three or four years ago, but not today.

One of the reasons why is that there are likely to be substantial cost savings available to agencies from real estate floorplate reduction and office fit-out costs, especially for those that already work across multiple states.

Deputy Commissioner for the Workplace Relations Bargaining Taskforce, Peter Riordan, was also chuffed with the result.

“This common condition is the result of genuine negotiation, collaborating with agencies and engaging in good faith with bargaining representatives to achieve a meaningful outcome for employees and agencies,” Riordan said, calling it “a significant step for the APS” that “would create a consistent approach to flexible work arrangements for all APS employees”.

The number of conditions the CPSU has secured an agreement on is extensive. It includes:

Rights for all APS employees — all APS employees will be able to make a request for a flexible working arrangement, including working from home.

No caps — the APSC has agreed to the CPSU claim for no caps to be imposed on the number of days they can work from home in a week.

A bias towards YES — agencies required to lean towards approving requests.

Refusal in certain circumstances only — agencies will only be able to refuse requests after genuinely trying to reach agreement, considering the employee’s circumstances, and only if there are clear business reasons not to approve.

Independent umpire oversight — if an agency doesn’t genuinely try to reach agreement and follow the required steps for considering requests, the CPSU can support members to resolve the issue with their agency, and where necessary, the decision can be challenged in the Fair Work Commission.

Roles performed in wider locations — enterprise agreements will acknowledge the benefits of flexible work to facilitate APS capability and work being performed in a wider range of locations across Australia.

Agencies to consider connection to country — when First Nations employees make a flexible work request, the agency will be required to consider connection to country and cultural obligations.

Ad hoc requests — employees will be able to make ad hoc requests for one-off or short-term circumstances.

Strong protections — employees will have protections against flexible working arrangements being terminated without genuine negotiation with employees.

However, there is still no agreement on pay, with Donnelly vowing “to push the APSC for significantly improved pay and pay equity proposals after initial proposals failed to meet expectations.”

The APSC had bowled up a 10.5% pay increase offer to the union’s claim of 20% over 3 years, with preparations already in motion for protected industrial action.

Donnelly said: “These significantly improved and enforceable flexible work rights will open doors for individuals who were previously unable to consider APS employment or had to leave because of a change in circumstances.”

One new issue between the APSC and public service minister Katy Gallagher is that tax receipts have pushed the Budget into surplus, blunting the argument for urgent fiscal repair by sacrificing wage rises.

“If the APSC and the government intend to continue their pursuit of the ‘model employer’ label, the union believes that the next steps in bargaining must see considerably improved pay and pay equity proposals tabled,” the union said in its statement.

Negotiations continue.

