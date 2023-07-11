Frank advice and fearless stewardship: the APS post-robodebt

Responding to the findings of the robodebt royal commission requires a rethink of “frank and fearless advice” in the federal public service, according to a panel of experts on the topic.

The ADM+S Centre’s symposium titled “After Robodebt: The role of civil society, the media, the law and the public service in delivering responsible, ethical, and inclusive government automated decision-making” deep-dove into what the report means for the APS’ future.

One topic debated was shifting from “frank and fearless advice” to “frank advice and fearless stewardship”, a reference to the addition of stewardship to the Public Service Act.

The argument was all the frank and fearless advice would not change a public servant’s responsibility to, in a lawful way, not cause harm.

Professor of digital sociology and social policy Paul Henman, one of the panellists, said a change has occurred in the public service where the minister is the first customer, not the public.

“[Public servants] are doing what they think the minister wants to do, which actually undermines that capacity for ministers to make informed decisions, and also decide whether they want to do something,” Henman said.

“And that actually infantilises the minister.”

Terry Carney, the former AAT member who was dismissed from his role after making adverse findings for robodebt, said proper co-design was the way forward with AI and ADM becoming ubiquitous in government administration.

“Proper co-design, genuine co-design done in partnership with people,” Carney said.

“Some other governments elsewhere in the world, say they’re doing co-design, and they’re still doing top down: ‘I think I know what Social Security recipients really need and I’m imposing it on you’.

Carney added report’s recommendation 10.1 to use simple and clear language so a user understands was a “basic proposition” needed for both human and AI systems.

Former human rights commissioner Edward Santow, who worked at the commission during the time of robodebt, said the scheme showed ignorance of technology at the SES level and the ministerial level.

“They thought that there would be this magical way of hoovering up all this money that was, owed to the government and that it would just kind of come sloshing back into the government coffers, of course, they were wrong about that,” Santow said.

“But that ignorance is not something that we should accept.

“And those of us who are sort of in the accountability space, one way or another, we need to be responsible for upskilling ourselves.”

Santow said it was not enough for a person to excuse themselves for not being a “tech person”.

“You don’t need a PhD level degree in data science, but you do need to understand how these systems work and don’t work,” Santow said.

“The thing that we should be aiming for, which is socio-technical systems that – bring the best of the human and the machine – you can only design those sorts of systems if you understand that enough about the technology involved.”

Santow borrowed from professor Nick Davis, saying that a “minimum viable understanding of the technology” was necessary to stop systems being designed fundamentally flawed, as was the case with robodebt.

