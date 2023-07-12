Voice hinges on national mood and values: Can Australia get out of its own way to vote for constitutional recognition?

Overcoming the ‘us and them’ rhetoric in the referendum debate to enshrine an Indigenous Voice in the Australian constitution is possible, according to Linda Burney, who argues history is calling for meaningful action to close the gap.

It has been another week of shifting goalposts for the ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ campaigns in the Voice debate.

An attempt by the minister for Indigenous Australians to offer a suggestion about what the “detail” of the Voice’s agenda might look like if it passes a popular national vote was slammed by detractors as the government trying to dictate what First Nations people actually wanted.

If Burney had not ventured into this territory, her opponents would still claim to be unsatisfied by her silence.

“Two hundred and fifty Indigenous leaders and Elders gathered in the red dirt at Uluru to issue the Statement from the Heart,” Burney told the National Press Club (NPC) last week.

“The idea of constitutional recognition for a Voice is what Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have asked for themselves — not the government.

“Later this year, Australians, you will be asked a simple question: Do you support a change to the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice? Yes or No?”

The design of the referendum has deliberately left the issue of its “detail” to the parliament after the nation casts its referendum vote but key principles have been made available so people can understand what the function of the Voice body will be.

The minister went on to say the Voice was about giving independent advice to the government with respect to issues affecting Indigenous communities such as health, education, jobs and housing. It was also about meaningful consultation and partnership with communities that would give the next generation of Indigenous Australians — more than half of whom are under the age of 25 — hope and opportunities.

“We know listening works — we know it delivers practical outcomes.

“Doctors get better outcomes when they listen to patients, bosses get better outcomes when they listen to workers, [and] policy-makers get better outcomes when they listen to First Nations communities,” Burney said.

This mechanism needed to be constitutionally enshrined so that the representations of First Nations people were protected from being signed away with the stroke of a pen depending on the government’s will of the day, she added, and was an explicit wish of the Uluru statement.

“The Voice will be tasked with taking the long view. Unlike government, it won’t be distracted by the three-year election cycles,” Burney said.

“It will plan for the next generation, not the next term. It will be focused on making a better future for the next generation. The time to make a generational difference is now.”

The bewildering thing for any ordinary bystander is that political discourse about the Voice has not been measured. The barbs being hurled from either side (on balance, far more from the ‘No’ side) reduces what should be an aspirational conversation about the kind of country Australia wants to be, to a venomous, unconstructive and boring shouting match.

The so-called debate does nothing to advance important issues like what is in the best interests of Australia’s vulnerable Indigenous population, racism, or self-determination.

And it deflates the powerful statement that giving “recognition” to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the “First Peoples of Australia” in the constitution would mean.

But this is a challenging observation in a conversation necessarily charged with much hurt and anger for generations of silencing, institutional neglect and abuse. Pitching it exclusively as a feel-good movement also runs the risk of being disingenuous and denying the nation a parallel conversation to be had about reckoning with uncomfortable issues — seemingly essential — so that a sober conversation about amending the constitution can take place.

Burney’s address to the NPC last Tuesday, during NAIDOC week (2-9 July), referenced decades of Indigenous advocacy calling for the recognition of Australia’s First People for more than 65,000 years. She said the nation was so close, only a few short months away, from finally realising the promise of the Uluru statement.

“Now, 120 years after the Australian constitution was formed, more than 80 years since William Cooper had his petition, 35 years since the Barunga Statement, 30 years since Keating’s Redfern speech, 16 years since John Howard promised a referendum for recognition, 15 years since the [national apology to the Stolen Generations], 13 years since the expert panel on constitutional recognition, and six years everyone since the Uluru Statement from the Heart, the question must surely be asked: how much longer do Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have to wait for recognition?,” Burney said.

“When will we finally resolve this unfinished business? As Pat Anderson says, ‘Let’s finish the unfinished business between us all’. If not now, when?”

Responding to a question from The Mandarin about whether the country was ready for the uncomfortable conversations the referendum debate was opening up, the minister reflected on a number of events and memorials that served to remind the community of Australia’s cruel colonial past. These inclusive events also unified people, she said, and created a bridge between Australians and their shared history.

In addition to the Voice, she said the government was committed to supporting other wishes of the Uluru statement such as the establishment of a Makarrata Commission for agreement-making and a national truth-telling process.

“This country is hungry for the truth,” Burney said.

“People have made much to me about the lack of bipartisanship but — do you know something? — this is about you.

“It’s not about those of us who spend some time in that white place [parliament] on the hill.

“This is about the conscience of the Australian people. This is about the heart and the soul of this nation,” she said.

On the ‘Yes’ side, the ways the bureaucracy has failed First Nations communities for years has been a popular talking point for Voice proponent and constitutional law expert Professor Megan Davis. She has been making the case that public servants and government institutions who are supposed to serve Indigenous people have so clearly faltered that another way must be adopted.

Closing the Gap data released by the Productivity Commission in July confirms Davis’ point, with only four of the 19 targets on track, and another four in decline.

The statistics show a rise in Indigenous suicide since baseline, more adults in prison and children in out-of-home care, and early childhood development outcomes have also declined.

“Four targets are getting worse — this is not acceptable. More of the same isn’t good enough, we have to do better,” Burney said.

The third Closing the Gap Annual Annual Data Compilation Report (ADCR) was published on Wednesday. Its key takeaway was that the gap was not closing quickly enough.

Targets 4, 10, 12 and 14 were shown to be worsening and risked not being achieved in the set timeframes. They include: increasing the proportion of ATSI children assessed as developmentally on track in all Australian Early Development Census (AEDC) domains to 55% by 2031; reducing the rate of adults held in incarceration by at least 15% by 2031; reducing the rate of overrepresented children (0-17 years old) in out-of-home care by 45% by 2031; and achieving a significant and sustained reduction in suicide of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people towards zero.

Tracking well, with measures of improvement or heading towards its aims were targets 3, 8, 11 and 15 a. This included increasing the number of children enrolled in Year Before Full-time Schooling (YBFS) early childhood education to 95% by 2025; increasing the number of people aged 25-64 who are employed to 62% by 2031; reducing the rate of ATSI young people (10-17 years) in detention by at least 30% by 2031; and achieving a 15% increase in land mass subject to ATSI people’s legal rights or interests by 2030.

The closing the gap aims that were not on track but improving, capture targets 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 9A and 15 B. They include closing the life expectancy gap of First Nations people within a generation by 2031; increasing the proposition of ATSI babies with healthy birth weight to 91% by 2031; increasing the number of Indigenous children who achieve a year 12 or equivalent qualification; increasing the number of young adults who obtain a tertiary qualification; ensuring Indigenous people have appropriately sized housing to live in; and achieving a 15% increase in the sea covered by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people’s legal rights or interests by 2030.

The minister for Indigenous Australians said it was well-known that when the government listened to communities this resulted in better outcomes to help uplift people and their lives. The Voice — an “historic First Nations consensus on the way forward” — was an optimal way to achieve this, she said.

“We are committed to improving the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and closing the gap which is only possible through strong partnerships with the Coalition of Peaks, state and territory governments and ultimately a Voice to parliament,” Burney said.

Assistant minister Malarndirri McCarthy added the figures were not just statistics – the data told the story of the lives of Indigenous people.

“Every child deserves to live a long, healthy and happy life,” McCarthy said.

“We can only turn the tide on closing the gap if we give communities a genuine say in developing solutions now and into the future.”