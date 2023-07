Which spy agency is spending $250k on promotional merchandise?

The Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) is paying $252,067.50 for “promotional merchandise”. Now, we don’t claim to be experts on spying, but we’ve always thought one of the smartest and coolest things James Bond does in The Living Daylights is opt out of the MI6-branded hoodie Q branch gives him.

The recipient of this largesse is Paddywack Promotional Products, whose jingle, in case you’re interested, goes: