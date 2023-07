Robodebt: Why a slew of oversight bodies let the APS fall foul of preserving the integrity of government

While most people are pussy-footing around language that risks railroading the processes intended to hold people responsible for robodebt to account with prejudice, a wider systemic issue about the efficacy of government watchdogs to keep public administrators to account lingers.

Catherine Holmes’ inquiry has exposed how government watchdogs failed to catch the evil robodebt policy from spreading misery amongst almost half a million Australians for almost five years.

Among the royal commission’s 57 recommendations are changes to reinforce the capability of oversight agencies like the commonwealth ombud’s office, the Office of Legal Services Coordination and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.