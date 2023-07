Real-time reckoning comes to Stephen Jones, RBA and retail banks

Australia may have just established a National Anti-Scam Centre (NASC) to combat the ballooning fraud losses mounting from the much-feted digital economy, but if you want a look into the dreadful future Australia’s regulators have willingly signed up for, buy an economy-class ticket to London.

Nowhere else beats a whistlestop tour of an economy that has emptied its regulatory fire extinguisher and hurled the vacant canister at a bin fire of innovation that’s sent anyone over the age of 60 to the barricades to demand a ‘right to cash’ that would otherwise be decried as some sort of cooker plot.

Britain, in the last week, just flipped consumer liability for digital scams back to the banks to make them clean up losses cost shifted back to consumers that went horribly awry. Banks are, first and foremost, responsible for consumer trust in them. If this fails there is no system. And in the UK they are back on the hook for losses.